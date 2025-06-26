Rath Yatra 2025 begins on June 27th. Lord Jagannath emerges from his temple to bless devotees. Discover the story and significance behind this vibrant tradition.

This year, Rath Yatra 2025 commences on June 27th. The chariot festival is celebrated in numerous renowned temples, including the Jagannath Temple in Puri, both within India and abroad. Every year during the month of Ashadha, the atmosphere in Puri, Odisha, becomes charged with devotion as Lord Jagannath, along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, embark on three colossal chariots towards the Shri Gundicha Temple. This is a grand festival not only in India but also for devotees of Lord Jagannath worldwide. But do you know why Rath Yatra is celebrated? Why does the Lord visit his aunt's house on this day? Let's explore the religious significance and story behind this tradition.

Why is Rath Yatra Celebrated: Where does the Lord go?

The primary purpose of the Rath Yatra is to take Lord Jagannath to his aunt's house, the Shri Gundicha Temple. According to religious beliefs, the Lord visits his aunt's house once a year for seven days, accompanied by his sister Subhadra and brother Balabhadra. During this time, he emerges from the temple to bless his devotees.

Lord Jagannath Visit to Mausi House Story: Why does Lord Jagannath visit his aunt's house every year?

It is said that when Shri Krishna went from Mathura to Dwarka, he promised his beloved Radha and the residents of Vrindavan that he would visit them once every year. The Rath Yatra embodies this sentiment, where the Lord comes out to meet his devotees. According to mythology, the Shri Gundicha Temple is considered the house of Lord Jagannath's aunt, Gundicha Devi. On this day, a special 'Khichdi offering' (Poda Pitha) is made, symbolizing his aunt's love.

Jagannath Rath Yatra Significance: What is the religious significance of Rath Yatra?

Rath Yatra is the special day when Lord Jagannath, who usually resides in the sanctum sanctorum, comes out of the temple and among the common people. On this day, devotees pull the massive wooden chariots. It is believed that pulling Lord Jagannath's chariot liberates a person from the sins of their past lives. Lord Jagannath's chariot is considered a symbol of divine power, whose mere touch can bestow the Lord's grace upon devotees.

How many days does Lord Jagannath stay at his aunt's house?

Lord Jagannath stays at the Shri Gundicha Temple, his aunt's house, for seven days. There, he receives the same worship, offerings, and service as in the main temple. After this, he returns to his original abode, the Shri Mandir, on the day of 'Bahuda Yatra'.