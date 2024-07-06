Lifestyle

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2024: 6 unknown facts

Ancient Tradition

The Rath Yatra at Puri is one of the oldest and most famous chariot festivals in the world, dating back over a thousand years.

Chariot Construction

Three gigantic chariots, resembling temples, are built anew each year for the deities: Nandighosa (Lord Jagannath), Taladhwaja (Lord Balabhadra), and Darpadalana (Devi Subhadra).

Devotee Participation

The pulling of the chariots by devotees is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that even touching the ropes or the chariots grants spiritual merit and cleanses sins.

Gundicha Temple

The destination of the Rath Yatra is the Gundicha Temple, about 3 kilometers away from the Jagannath Temple. The deities stay there for nine days before returning.

Sibling Festival

Along with the Rath Yatra, the Bahuda Yatra (return journey) and Suna Besha (golden attire) are also celebrated with great fervor, adding layers of festivity to the occasion.

Rath Yatra Outside Puri

Rath Yatras inspired by the Puri tradition are also held in various cities worldwide, drawing participation from Hindu communities globally.

