Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Here's how your horoscope for January 22 looks like

Find out what the stars have in store for you for January 22. Check out the astrology forecast for Leo, Libra, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs.

January 22 is a very auspicious day in the new year 2024. Lord Ram's life will be consecrated in Ayodhya on January 22. On that day there is Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, and Mrigashira Nakshatra. On Monday, January 22, there is Hari Vishnu Muhurta which has come after 41 years. For this reason, Ramji's life will be consecrated on this date in Ayodhya. All Indians will get the full benefit of this Muhurta.

Auspicious time for January 22

A wonderful combination of three auspicious yogas is being formed on January 22. January 22 will be the Dwadashi date of Paush Shukla Paksha and Mrigashira Nakshatra will be there. Apart from this, there will be Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Siddhi Yoga throughout the day from sunrise. At the end of the day, Ravi Yoga will also take place. In all these Yogas, the work of consecration of Ram Lalla will be completed under Abhijit Muhurta. On this day, the Moon will also be in its exalted sign Taurus. Know from Chirag Daruwalla what effect the yoga being formed on January 22 will have on the 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

There will be happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people of Aries zodiac sign. You will get many opportunities to achieve success. People of the Aries zodiac who are doing business in the partnership are likely to get profits during this period. Along with this, this transit can also bring financial gains.

Taurus

People of Taurus zodiac will get good success and financial gain. You will get many better opportunities in your career. Luck will be on your side which will lead to success in the job and also good profits in business. The people of the Taurus zodiac sign will be blessed by Goddess Lakshmi.

Gemini

Spiritual inclination will increase in the minds of people of the Gemini zodiac sign. Because of this, people with Gemini zodiac signs will participate in charitable activities. There is a possibility of luck in the workplace also. Gemini people may get a promotion in the workplace.

Cancer

Your married life will be auspicious. If you are employed then you will see positive results. There will be profit in partnership business. Your personality will also become attractive.

Leo

You will get good news from children. Relationships will improve. Family life will be good. The social circle will increase. Relationships will be formed with new people. There will be financial benefits in a job or business.

Virgo

There will be an expansion in amenities. You can buy a vehicle or house on this day. Health will improve. Virgo native will get support from brothers and sisters. There are chances of long-distance travel. People of this zodiac sign will also have increased interest in religious activities.

Libra

This day will bring happiness to the lives of the people of the Libra zodiac. Positive changes will be seen in your career and workplace. This day is going to be very lucky for you. People of this zodiac sign can get financial benefits.

Scorpio

People of the Scorpio zodiac sign can get financial benefits on this day. If you are employed then there is a possibility of promotion. People will be impressed by your speech. There will be sweetness in relationships also. Will get full support from a spouse.

Sagittarius

Marital life will improve. There will be profit in partnership business. Will complete incomplete household work. Today will be an auspicious day for youth and students. Making full use of time will bring success.

Capricorn

This day is considered beneficial for Capricorn people. Due to the auspicious influence of the planets, businessmen are likely to get profits. The problems coming in life will gradually start going away. There will be a very happy atmosphere in the family of people with the Capricorn zodiac sign.

Aquarius

Donations can be beneficial on this day. This time is considered good for industrialists. Money will come and you will be able to get freedom from debt. This day is also considered auspicious for investment.

Pisces

You will get good luck in your work. There are good chances of success in work. All the wishes of the people of this zodiac sign will be fulfilled and there will be an increase in material comforts. There is a good possibility of career advancement and financial gain.