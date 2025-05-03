Avocado recipes you’ll love: From breakfast to dessert

Mash ripe avocado on whole-grain toast, season with salt, pepper, and chili flakes. Add a poached egg or tomato slices for extra flavor.
Blend avocado with banana, spinach, Greek yogurt, and almond milk. This creamy green smoothie is packed with nutrients and perfect for a refreshing morning boost.
Combine diced avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and feta. Toss with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a light, healthy salad.
Puree avocado with garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. Mix into cooked pasta for a creamy, dairy-free sauce. Garnish with basil or chili flakes.
Replace butter with mashed avocado in your brownie mix. It creates rich, fudgy brownies with added nutrients and less saturated fat—delicious and guilt-free.
Blend avocado with coconut milk, honey, and lime juice. Freeze until firm. This dairy-free ice cream is creamy, tangy, and a surprisingly delicious dessert.
