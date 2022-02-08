Propose Day 2022: propose to your partner using these 5 special ways

Propose Day is right here! If you have not yet thought of how to pop the question to your partner, consider using these five ideas to make your and your partner’s day extra special.

Propose Day marks the second day of Valentine’s Week which falls each year of February 8. This day is for all those people who have bottled up their feelings so far and can confess their feelings by going down on one knee. Propose day is one of the most exciting days of the week as many new couples are formed on this very day!

So, if you have been planning to propose to your partner on Propose Day, we got your back! There are a plethora of ideas as to how you can propose to your partner on this special day and we suggest you some such ideas.

Create a treasure hunt for your partner: You can make your proposal a little trilling by just playing a game with your partner. All you need to do is to send your partner on a treasure hunt and towards the end of the hunt, you can pop the question to the. Send your partner on a treasure hunt that ends with your marriage proposal. For the hunt, you can drop clues at home first and then may end at the favourite place or spot.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2022: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, here’s your date sheet for the love week

Propose him/her on the radio: Going an extra mile for your partner will only make the feel a lot special. If you have been planning to take the plunge with them, you want to declare your love for them to the whole world. Consider proposing to your partner on a radio channel and see their reaction.

Get a band to play for him/her at a restaurant: Do you remember those scenes in the movies when a person proposes their partner at a restaurant filled with people. You can do just that. But don’t forget to add the touch of a band playing their favourite music at your table, just for them. And once’s their mood’s lit up, go confess your feelings to them.

ALSO READ: Happy Rose Day 2022: Here is how you can celebrate the day with your partner amidst a pandemic

Proposal on their favourite spot: While a last-minute vacation to a beach or a mountain may not be possible, maybe you can take your partner to a nearby picturesque location or your partner’s favourite spot in or around the city. And when you are there, propose to them.

Fill your refrigerator with surprise: An easy yet sweet way to propose to your partner could be by leaving small notes on your refrigerator. All you need to do is to use fridge magnets, stick in your love notes and cover your fridge with these notes.