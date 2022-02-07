Happy Rose Day 2022: Here is how you can celebrate the day with your partner amidst a pandemic

Valentine’s Week 2022 has begun from today, February 7 with Rose Day being the first day of the week. Use these suggestions to do plan the day with your partner.

Image: Getty Images

On February 7 today, lovers around the globe are celebrating Rose Day which is the first day of Valentine’s week. The season of cupid and love is already here with people planning to go an extra mile for their loved ones. All though all days of Valentine’s week are considered the best days to declare your love for your partner, Rose Day holds a little extra importance over the other days. Here are ways in which you can spend this special day with your partner amidst a pandemic when the Covid-19 restrictions have made it comparatively hard to plan out a date.

Image: Getty Images

Let fresh flowers light up your partner’s mood: There is nothing that a bunch of fresh flowers cannot change. Send across some fresh flowers, particularly roses (given that it’s Rose Day today), to your partner. While sending flowers may seem to be an old school idea but we bet that it never fails to bring that smile on the one who receives it.

Image: Getty Images

Write them a letter: While handwritten letters have been overtaken by SMS and WhatsApp messages, and long messages have been replaced by short and quick messages, we suggest you write a letter to your partner. The charm of reading a handwritten letter continues to light up the mood even today. So, don’t forget to send a letter to your partner along with the flowers. ALSO READ: Combat work anxiety like a pro

Image: Getty Images

Set up a romantic dinner at home: Valentine’s week is about doing everything that people otherwise consider as a cliché. Cook up some of your partner’s favourite recipes and set up a candlelight dinner at home. Those who are in a long-distance relationship can plan a dinner virtually, after all, Covid-19 has made us all think of virtual possibilities too.

Image: Getty Images