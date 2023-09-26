Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prepping for Navratri ? 6 simple skin care tips to get glowing skin

    Navratri is a time of vibrant celebrations, traditional dances, and dazzling outfits. To look and feel your best during this festive season, follow these beauty tips that will leave you radiant and ready to groove.

    1. Pre-Festive Skincare Routine:
    Start your beauty journey with a dedicated skincare regimen. Cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize your skin regularly to maintain a healthy and glowing complexion. Consider using a gentle exfoliant to remove dead skin cells, revealing fresh, radiant skin underneath.

    2. Hydration is Key:
    Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Proper hydration keeps your skin looking youthful and radiant. Aim for at least eight glasses of water a day to keep your skin and body hydrated from the inside out.

    3. Hair Love:
    Your hair deserves attention too! Treat your locks to nourishing hair masks and serums to keep them healthy and shiny. If you plan to experiment with different hairstyles during Navaratri, ensure your hair is well-conditioned and manageable.

    4. Makeup Mastery:
    Invest in high-quality makeup products and practice your makeup look in advance. Look for long-lasting makeup options to keep your look fresh throughout the day and night. A good primer can help your makeup adhere better and stay put.

    5. Traditional Attire Preparation:
    If you're donning traditional outfits like sarees or lehengas, it's essential to prep your skin adequately. Moisturize and apply sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun. This will help you look radiant and keep your makeup in place.

    6. Lip Love:
    Soft, moisturized lips are essential for a beautiful smile. Use a hydrating lip balm or petroleum jelly to keep your lips soft and supple. For the perfect finishing touch, choose lip liners and long-lasting lipsticks in festive shades that complement your outfit.

    With these beauty tips in mind, you'll be well-prepared to embrace the festivities with grace and radiance, ensuring all eyes are on you as you celebrate the joyous Navaratri season.

    Video Icon