Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers

In the digital era, devices are everywhere, especially at meals. Screens are often used to entertain children as they eat, but too much can harm their eating habits, social skills, and family relationships. Seven proven techniques to restrict kids' screen use during mealtime. 

Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

In today's digital age, screens are a constant presence in our daily lives, particularly during mealtimes. Many parents use screens to entertain their children as they eat, but too much screen time can negatively impact their eating habits, social skills, and family connections. Here are seven tried-and-true ways to limit children's screen use during meals.

Establish a Screen-Free Mealtime Rule

Setting a firm rule that mealtimes are screen-free sets clear expectations for your child. Explain to youngsters that meals provide an opportunity to eat and talk with family. Consistency is essential—if you always follow the rule, your child will gradually accept it as the norm.

Lead by example

Children frequently imitate their parents' conduct. If toddlers see you using your phone or watching television while eating, they will want to do the same. Make an effort to put away all electronics and focus on the meal and conversation. When the entire family gets involved, toddlers are more likely to follow suit.

Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers RBA

Make mealtime engaging

Boredom may be the reason why toddlers crave devices while eating. Keep them engaged by talking about their day, asking questions, or sharing simple stories. Make mealtimes more enjoyable by introducing activities like recognising the colours of different foods or counting bites.

Create a nice dining setting

A customised dining environment that is pleasant and free of distractions encourages youngsters to focus on their meals. Avoid placing a television in the dining area and keep other screens out of sight. Setting the table with coloured plates and utensils may help make meals more pleasurable.

Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers RBA

Provide additional diversions

If your child is accustomed to watching technology while eating, assist them in adjusting by giving them other activities. Small toys, books, or fascinating placemats with drawings or puzzles can keep children entertained while they eat without using electronic gadgets.

Engage Your Toddler in Meal Preparation

Getting your child involved in meal preparation may increase their interest in eating while reducing their reliance on electronics. Allow children to help with little tasks like washing veggies, stirring materials, and preparing meals. This interaction makes meals more fun and fascinating.

Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers RBA

Stay patient and consistent

Reducing screen time during meals will not happen overnight. There may be opposition at first, but patience and perseverance are required. If your child throws a temper tantrum or refuses to eat without a gadget, stay tough and continue to enforce screen-free meals. They will eventually adjust and learn to enjoy meals without digital distractions.

Implementing these tips can help your child develop good eating habits and build family ties. Establishing a screen-free mealtime routine benefits both your child and the entire family by fostering better communication and attention during meals.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

World Cancer Day 2025: Managing stress to limit alcohol, 7 lifestyle changes to lower risk of chronic diseases RBA

World Cancer Day 2025: Managing stress to limit alcohol, 7 lifestyle changes to lower risk of chronic diseases

PCOS Struggles? Find out what to eat and avoid for better wellness NTI

PCOS Struggles? Find out what to eat and avoid for better wellness

Don't let screens age you: 5 tips to protect your skin from blue light damage

Don’t let screens age you: 5 tips to protect your skin from blue light damage

Makeup in a Minute: 10 quick tips for a polished look on busy mornings

Makeup in a Minute: 10 quick tips for a polished look on busy mornings

Basant Panchami 2025: Why the swan is goddess Saraswati's sacred vehicle? NTI

Basant Panchami 2025: Why the swan is goddess Saraswati's sacred vehicle?

Recent Stories

Bihar SHOCKER! Woman strangles 8-year-old stepdaughter, burns body, hides remains in gunny bag shk

Bihar SHOCKER! Woman strangles 8-year-old stepdaughter, burns body, hides remains in gunny bag

Did Mamta Kulkarni pay Rs. 10 Crores to become Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara? Here's what we know ATG

Did Mamta Kulkarni pay Rs. 10 Crores to become Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara? Here's what we know

Delhi police detain MP Swati Maliwal during protest against Kejriwal on Yamuna cleanliness vkp

Delhi police detain MP Swati Maliwal during protest against Kejriwal on Yamuna cleanliness

Bougainvillaea to Arabian Jasmine: 5 flowers you can grow on your Spring balcony THIS year ATG

Bougainvillaea to Arabian Jasmine: 5 flowers you can grow on your Spring balcony THIS year

Apple may reportedly launch new iCloud based Confetti service for event invites check details gcw

Apple may reportedly launch new iCloud-based ‘Confetti’ service for event invites | Check details

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon