Delhi woman allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, brutally assaulted in Ghaziabad; 4 held

The Ghaziabad police were alerted to a woman lying near Ashram Road. The police took her to the GTB Hospital and registered her complaint. The Delhi Commission for Woman has issued notice to the Ghaziabad senior superintendent of police asking for details of the accused.

A 40-year-old Delhi woman was reportedly abducted by five men in Ghaziabad, gang-raped, and tortured for two days. All five men were known to the survivor, who is in hospital. According to the authorities, four of the suspects have been arrested. The accused and the victim's family were embroiled in a property dispute, according to the Ghaziabad police, who have arrested four individuals.

The woman who resides in East Delhi was found close to the Nandgram police station around 3.30 am on Tuesday, according to the Ghaziabad police. After learning that a woman was laying on the ground close to Ashram Road, the police hurried her to the hospital.

According to Ghaziabad SP (City) Nipun Agarwal, "She claimed to have attended her brother's birthday celebration in Nandgram. Some people she knew took her away when her brother dropped her back. When we questioned her afterwards, she claimed that five persons had sexually assaulted her."

"Four persons were arrested after a case was lodged based on her brother's accusation. The family and those guys appear to be engaged in a property dispute, which is the subject of an active court lawsuit," Agarwal continued.

In the meantime, the DCW has sent a notice to the Ghaziabad police asking them to provide a FIR copy, information on the accused who was detained, and a report of the actions taken by October 21.

The woman was taken hostage by four males in a Scorpio car, according to a statement from the DCW, and brought to another site where she was held captive for two days by them and another man. The statement further said, "She was thereafter placed in a sack and abandoned on the highway, where she was later discovered in a pool of blood with an iron rod inserted in her privates. The woman is presently being treated for a bad condition in a hospital in Delhi."

"The woman is currently battling for her life. We have given notice, and severe action should be done right away, including an arrest. The Nirbhaya case is quite similar to this one. I urge that at the very least this case be expedited and that these men get harsh punishment," said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

