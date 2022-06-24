Nuvocotto is rebranding terracotta in the modern world

Terracotta is one of the oldest materials which was highly used to build various architectural wonders including the Great Wall of China, the Coliseum in Rome, and the Bhitargaon temple in Uttar Pradesh.

Nuvocotto is a word coined by combining the sound of ‘Nuvo’ which represents new and ‘Cotto’ which means terracotta. And as this name suggests, this brand is doing exactly what the name stands for. They bring better, smarter, sustainable, and fresh Terracotta to add the combined elements of earthly, cozy, and aesthetic to your space.

Terracotta is one of the oldest materials which was highly used to build various architectural wonders including the Great Wall of China, the Coliseum in Rome, and the Bhitargaon temple in Uttar Pradesh. But as we push towards modernity, the significance of Terracotta is diminishing. Nuvocotto’s main aim is that designers and architects can access terracotta more easily, to incorporate modern designs without losing its earthly touch.

While one might be a little hesitant about Terracotta products since there's only so much a person can do with them given their nature. Though Nuvocotto’s wide range of products would suggest otherwise. Their products encompass roof tiles: nuvocotto roof tile, ceiling tiles, and jaalis like the nadan jaali or nuvocotto jaali, be it wall tiles, floor tiles, or bricks Nuvocotto ensures high-quality terracotta for your space and mind.

Need an instagrammable ambiance that is rich in culture yet has a cozy vibe that makes one feel connected? Nuvocotto’s jaalis got you covered. Want to make your place more luxurious, which requires little to no maintenance? Nuvocotto’s wall tiles are exactly what you need. Bored of the same old neutral-colored floor tiles? Mix it up with Nuvocotto’s colorful Terracotta floor tiles that bring in a splash of fun and magic while keeping it minimalistic. Leaving no doubt that when innovativeness is paired with Nuvocotto’s products, the results would lead only to architectural masterpieces. Nuvocotto’s motto is ‘We inspire creative architecture’ and we couldn't agree more.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content