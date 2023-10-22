Navratri 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share this Maha Ashtami

Discover 15 heartwarming Durga Ashtami wishes, quotes, and messages to share love and positivity during this auspicious festival.

The eighth day of Navratri, also known as Maha Ashtami or Durga Ashtami is a significant and auspicious occasion for devotees of the Hindu goddess Durga. Ashtami marks the penultimate day of this nine-night festival, and it is a time of immense spiritual significance and celebration. People gather in temples, perform pujas, and exchange heartfelt wishes, quotes, and messages to mark the occasion. In this article, we'll explore 15 beautiful Ashtami Navratri wishes, quotes, and messages that will help you spread joy and positivity during this festive time.

Ashtami Navratri Wishes

1. May Maa Durga bless you with strength, wisdom, and prosperity on this Ashtami day. Happy Navratri!

2. On this special day, may your life be filled with the divine grace of Goddess Durga. Happy Ashtami!

3. Wishing you a day filled with devotion and happiness. Happy Ashtami Navratri to you and your family.

4. As the light of the divine illuminates your path, may you find joy and success in everything you do. Happy Ashtami!

5. May this Ashtami Navratri bring love, peace, and good health into your life. Happy Ashtami!

6. On the auspicious occasion of Ashtami, may you be showered with the choicest blessings of the Goddess. Happy Navratri!

7. Ashtami signifies the victory of good over evil. May all the negativity in your life be vanquished, and you find peace and happiness. Happy Navratri!

8. Wishing you a colorful and joyful Ashtami celebration with your loved ones. May your life be as vibrant as the festivities!

9. May the divine mother bestow her love and blessings upon you and your family this Ashtami. Happy Navratri!

10. On this Ashtami day, may your prayers be answered, and your heart be filled with gratitude and joy. Happy Navratri!

Ashtami Navratri Quotes

1. "Durga, the mother of the universe, is the power behind all creation, preservation, and destruction. On this Ashtami, may you find her divine energy guiding you." - Unknown

2. "Ashtami is a reminder of the ultimate strength of the divine feminine. Let us celebrate the power of the goddess within and around us." - Unknown

3. "In the darkest moments, it is the light of faith in Maa Durga that guides us to victory. Happy Ashtami!" - Unknown

4. "May the blessings of the goddess fill your life with love, peace, and prosperity this Ashtami." - Unknown

5. "The beauty of Ashtami lies not only in the vibrant celebrations but in the faith and devotion it invokes. May you find your inner strength and peace on this auspicious day." - Unknown

Ashtami Navratri Messages

1 May this Ashtami bring you closer to your inner self and fill your life with positivity.

2. On Ashtami, may you find the strength to overcome all obstacles and lead a fulfilling life.

3. As the divine energy of Maa Durga surrounds us, may it protect you and your loved ones always. Happy Ashtami!

4. Let the joy of Navratri fill your heart with hope and happiness. Happy Ashtami!

5. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Ashtami. May you be showered with happiness and success.

6. As the colors of Navratri brighten our lives, may your path be illuminated with love and prosperity on Ashtami.

7. May the blessings of Goddess Durga bring peace and harmony to your home this Ashtami.

8. On this special day, I pray for your well-being and happiness. Happy Ashtami, dear friend!

9. As the divine festivities of Navratri continue, may your life be a reflection of joy and love. Happy Ashtami!

10. On Ashtami, let's remember the strength and grace of the goddess and be inspired to lead a virtuous life.