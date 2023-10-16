Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Navratri 2023: How staying hydration helps avoid food poisoning during festive season

    During festive celebrations, pay close attention to your body’s signals. Thirst serves as your body’s way of signaling the need for hydration; respond to it attentively.

    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 5:56 PM IST

    It's festival season, and one of the most anticipated festivals has arrived. Many people love wearing, attending pandals, and eating street food during Navratri and Durga Puja. While there is so much to eat and nothing to avoid, there is a risk of food poisoning or other foodborne illnesses. It is critical to ensure a safe and joyful celebration at festive feasts and to throw light on the same, Asianet Newsable got in touch with Cipla Health who shared some foodborne illness prevention suggestions by staying hydrated. 

    According to them, staying hydrated, especially during the excitement of festivals, is crucial. It's easy to forget to drink enough water, but maintaining adequate hydration (2-2.5 liters per day) is important for your well-being. Dehydration, a state where our bodies lose more fluids than they gain, can escalate from mild discomfort to severe health complications. To ensure a healthy balance between indulging in festive flavors and maintaining adequate hydration, consider these thoughtful strategies.

    First and foremost, the simple act of regular water consumption plays a pivotal role. Hydration begins with a conscious effort to sip water consistently throughout the day. Keep a water bottle close at hand and embrace the practice of replenishing your body with small, regular sips. Additionally, include water-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and broth in your festive food to boost your hydration.

    During festive celebrations, pay close attention to your body’s signals. Thirst serves as your body’s way of signaling the need for hydration; respond to it attentively. Lastly, consider the efficacy of the Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) ready-to-drink solution if severe dehydration looms. ORS, a balanced blend of electrolytes and water, acts swiftly in restoring hydration levels."

    By following these food safety guidelines, you can significantly reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses during festive meals and enjoy your celebrations with peace of mind.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 5:56 PM IST
