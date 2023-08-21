Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/ WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    Nag Panchami 2023: Here's a list of wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your near and dear ones on Nag Panchami. Nag Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival that holds deep significance in various regions of India and Nepal. 

    Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/ WhatsApp statues and quotes to share RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Nag Panchami is observed two days after Hariyali Teej. Nag Panchami, the festival of the snake god, is one of the most auspicious holidays celebrated in India. It is said that the snake puja performed on this day immediately reaches the serpent, god. Today, women bring milk to Nag Devta and worship live snakes. They pray for their brothers and families as well. People who worship Nag Devta on this day are said to be free of their phobia of snakes. Live snakes are worshipped with milk and flowers in several nations and regions.

    Nag Panchami will be observed on August 21 this year. As we commemorate the occasion, here are a few wishes, photographs, and notes to send to your loved ones to let them know you are thinking of them.

    Also Read: Nag Panchami 2023: Do's and Don'ts, essential guidelines associated with 'Nag Panchami Puja'

    Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/ WhatsApp statues and quotes to share RBA

    Happy Nag Panchami. May Nag Devta show us the path to bravery, valour and happiness.

    “When a woman teams up with a snake a moral storm threatens somewhere.” ― Stacy Schiff, Cleopatra: A Life

    This Nag Panchami, let's pledge to protect the snakes and ensure to worship them with milk and flowers.

    “Even if a snake is not poisonous, it should pretend to be venomous.” – Chanakya

    “Snakes, after all, have a great sense of decorum and order.” ― Silvia Moreno-Garcia

    “Snakes in the ancient world, because of their skin-shedding ability, often symbolised immortality or eternal youth.” ― Alice K. Turner

    “Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past over and over again.” – Gautama Buddha

    Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/ WhatsApp statues and quotes to share RBA

    Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings

    • As you offer your prayers and respects to the snake deities on Nag Panchami, may their divine energy protect you from all harm and guide you towards a path of positivity.
    • May the blessings of the serpent gods bring an abundance of health, wealth, and happiness into your life. Have a blessed and joyous Nag Panchami!
    • Wishing you a serene and spiritually fulfilling Nag Panchami. May this day remind you of the importance of coexisting harmoniously with all creatures of the Earth.
    • On this Nag Panchami, may the serpents’ power to shed their old skin symbolize your ability to let go of negativity and embrace a fresh start. Blessings and good wishes to you!
    • May the divine energy of the serpents awaken within you a sense of renewal and transformation. Happy Nag Panchami to you and your loved ones!
    • As you celebrate Nag Panchami, may the wisdom of the serpents guide you towards making wise decisions and finding success in your endeavours.

    Also Read: Pondicherry to Ooty-7 best places to click photos in South India

    Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/ WhatsApp statues and quotes to share RBA

    • May the serpents’ protection and blessings be with you on Nag Panchami and throughout the year. Wishing you a day filled with positivity and happiness!
    • May the blessings of the serpent deities on Nag Panchami bring you wisdom, protection, and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed and joyful day!
    • On this auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami, may the divine serpents bestow their grace upon you and your family. May your life be filled with harmony and positive energy. Happy Nag Panchami!
    • As we celebrate Nag Panchami, may the serpents’ symbolism of transformation and renewal inspire you to embrace positive changes in your life. Have a blessed and enlightening day!
    • Sending you warm wishes on Nag Panchami! May the devotion and reverence shown to snakes remind us of the importance of respecting all creatures that share our planet.
    • On this Nag Panchami, may your heart be filled with nature's serenity and the serpents' wisdom. May you find success and happiness in all your endeavors. Happy Nag Panchami!
    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 7:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from August 21 to August 27 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 21 to August 27, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from August 21 to August 27 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from August 21 to August 27, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for August 21 2023 Aries Virgo Leo libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2023: Good day for Aries, difficult day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 21 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Discover the nutritional brilliance of Olives: 6 health benefits unveiled MSW EAI

    Discover the nutritional brilliance of Olives: 6 health benefits unveiled

    Recent Stories

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from August 21 to August 27 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 21 to August 27, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from August 21 to August 27 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from August 21 to August 27, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for August 21 2023 Aries Virgo Leo libra Capricorn Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 21, 2023: Good day for Aries, difficult day for Gemini & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 21 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Hilarious Dog chews up Boston groom's passport days before destination wedding in Italy snt

    Hilarious! Dog chews up Boston groom's passport days before destination wedding in Italy

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon