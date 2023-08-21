Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, Facebook/ WhatsApp status and quotes to share

Nag Panchami 2023: Here's a list of wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your near and dear ones on Nag Panchami. Nag Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival that holds deep significance in various regions of India and Nepal.

Nag Panchami is observed two days after Hariyali Teej. Nag Panchami, the festival of the snake god, is one of the most auspicious holidays celebrated in India. It is said that the snake puja performed on this day immediately reaches the serpent, god. Today, women bring milk to Nag Devta and worship live snakes. They pray for their brothers and families as well. People who worship Nag Devta on this day are said to be free of their phobia of snakes. Live snakes are worshipped with milk and flowers in several nations and regions.

Nag Panchami will be observed on August 21 this year. As we commemorate the occasion, here are a few wishes, photographs, and notes to send to your loved ones to let them know you are thinking of them.

Happy Nag Panchami. May Nag Devta show us the path to bravery, valour and happiness.

“When a woman teams up with a snake a moral storm threatens somewhere.” ― Stacy Schiff, Cleopatra: A Life

This Nag Panchami, let's pledge to protect the snakes and ensure to worship them with milk and flowers.

“Even if a snake is not poisonous, it should pretend to be venomous.” – Chanakya

“Snakes, after all, have a great sense of decorum and order.” ― Silvia Moreno-Garcia

“Snakes in the ancient world, because of their skin-shedding ability, often symbolised immortality or eternal youth.” ― Alice K. Turner

“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past over and over again.” – Gautama Buddha

Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings

As you offer your prayers and respects to the snake deities on Nag Panchami, may their divine energy protect you from all harm and guide you towards a path of positivity.

May the blessings of the serpent gods bring an abundance of health, wealth, and happiness into your life. Have a blessed and joyous Nag Panchami!

Wishing you a serene and spiritually fulfilling Nag Panchami. May this day remind you of the importance of coexisting harmoniously with all creatures of the Earth.

On this Nag Panchami, may the serpents’ power to shed their old skin symbolize your ability to let go of negativity and embrace a fresh start. Blessings and good wishes to you!

May the divine energy of the serpents awaken within you a sense of renewal and transformation. Happy Nag Panchami to you and your loved ones!

As you celebrate Nag Panchami, may the wisdom of the serpents guide you towards making wise decisions and finding success in your endeavours.

May the serpents’ protection and blessings be with you on Nag Panchami and throughout the year. Wishing you a day filled with positivity and happiness!

May the blessings of the serpent deities on Nag Panchami bring you wisdom, protection, and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed and joyful day!

On this auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami, may the divine serpents bestow their grace upon you and your family. May your life be filled with harmony and positive energy. Happy Nag Panchami!

As we celebrate Nag Panchami, may the serpents’ symbolism of transformation and renewal inspire you to embrace positive changes in your life. Have a blessed and enlightening day!

Sending you warm wishes on Nag Panchami! May the devotion and reverence shown to snakes remind us of the importance of respecting all creatures that share our planet.

On this Nag Panchami, may your heart be filled with nature's serenity and the serpents' wisdom. May you find success and happiness in all your endeavors. Happy Nag Panchami!