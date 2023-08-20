Pondicherry to Ooty-7 best places to click photos in South India

Entertainment
South India is known for its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and stunning natural beauty, making it a photographer's paradise.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is about temples and striking landscapes. The ruins against the backdrop of the Tungabhadra River create a captivating setting for photography.
Coorg is famous for its coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and lush landscapes. The Abbey Falls and Raja's Seat viewpoints are great spots for photography.
Munnar's lush tea plantations, rolling hills, and mist-covered landscapes provide endless opportunities for capturing panoramic vistas and tranquil moments.
The serene backwaters of Kerala, especially in Alleppey and Kumarakom, provide unique photography chances with traditional houseboats, coconut trees, and tranquil waterways.
Gokarna's pristine beaches, rocky cliffs, and laid-back atmosphere offer a quieter and more rustic coastal photography experience compared to some of the busier beach destinations.
Ooty offers picturesque views of valleys, lakes, and tea gardens in the Nilgiri Hills. The Mountain Railway, with its historic steam locomotives, adds to the nostalgic charm.
