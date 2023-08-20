Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nag Panchami 2023: Do's and Don'ts, essential guidelines associated with 'Nag Panchami Puja'

    Nag Panchami 2023: This year the festival will be celebrated on August 21. According to Drikpanchang, the puja muhurat is between 05:53 am to 08:30 am.
     

    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    There are several rituals and practises that people follow during this event. According to Hindu beliefs, snakes should be respected and politely requested to leave if they invade someone's home or get in the way. To commemorate Nag Panchami, Hindus fast on this day and present flowers, milk, and milk-based delicacies at temples and distribute Prasad to the poor. Here are some dos and don'ts when it comes to Nag Panchami:

    Nag Panchami 2023: DO’S

    • Worship the Serpent Goddess
    • Offer prayers and ceremonies to snake deities, typically represented by snake idols or pictures.
    • Snake Temples should be visited.
    • Throughout India, there are several temples dedicated to snake deities. It is customary practise to visit these temples and make gifts of milk, flowers, and other items.
    • Fasting
    • As a type of religious observance, some individuals maintain a partial fast or eat vegetarian meals on Nag Panchami.
    • Provide Milk
    • As a sign of devotion, pour milk over snake idols or statues. This is a symbolic gesture intended to please the serpent gods.
    • Raise Awareness and Educate
    • Use this occasion to educate people about the significance of Nag Panchami and the need of snake conservation.

    Nag Panchami 2023: DON’TS

    • Snake damage It is critical not to damage or kill snakes during Nag Panchami. The celebration is about reverence, and injuring these animals contradicts its spiritual core.
    • Taking Snakes from the Wild Avoid catching wild snakes for exhibition during the festival. This has the potential to destabilise the ecology and endanger snake populations.
    • Making Use of Venomous Snakes
    • Some unethical practices include the public display or amusement of poisonous snakes. Avoid engaging in or supporting such acts.
    • Wasted Milk
    • While giving milk is a regular practice, consuming too much might result in waste. For the ceremony, use a decent quantity.
    • Neglecting Safety
    • If you encounter a snake, keep a safe distance and avoid disturbing it. Seek expert assistance to deal with the circumstance.
