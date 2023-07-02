Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon season: From 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' to 'Ghanan Ghanan', listen to these 7 songs to enjoy your rains

    Discover the perfect Bollywood songs to enjoy during the monsoon season. From romantic melodies to peppy tracks, these seven handpicked songs will enhance your rainy day experience. Get ready to embrace the magical atmosphere of the monsoons with these soulful and uplifting tunes from the world of Bollywood. Let the music transport you to a world of rainy-day bliss and make your monsoon moments even more memorable.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 2, 2023, 8:12 PM IST

    Monsoons bring a unique charm and romanticism to the air, and Bollywood has beautifully captured these emotions through its music. Here are seven Bollywood songs that perfectly complement the rainy season and are sure to enhance your monsoon experience:

    "Tip Tip Barsa Pani" - Movie: Mohra
    This iconic song featuring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon has become synonymous with monsoons. The sensuous beats and the melodious voice of Alka Yagnik make it a must-listen during the rainy season.

    "Rimjhim Gire Sawan" - Movie: Manzil
    This soulful melody sung by Kishore Kumar and composed by R.D. Burman beautifully captures the essence of the monsoons. It's a song that evokes feelings of longing and nostalgia.

    "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein" - Movie: Ajnabee
    This romantic track sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar is a classic monsoon song. The rain-soaked visuals and the mesmerizing music make it a perfect choice for a cozy evening during the rain.

    "Ghanan Ghanan" - Movie: Lagaan
    A folk-based song from the movie Lagaan, "Ghanan Ghanan" celebrates the arrival of the monsoons. The energetic beats and the vibrant visuals capture the joy and excitement associated with the rainy season.

    "Sawan Aaya Hai" - Movie: Creature 3D
    A hauntingly beautiful melody sung by Arijit Singh, "Sawan Aaya Hai" is a romantic song that perfectly captures the emotions of love in the rain. It's a perfect choice for those who enjoy soulful ballads.

    "Barso Re" - Movie: Guru
    This lively song picturized on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showcases the joyous celebration of the monsoons. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by A.R. Rahman, "Barso Re" is a peppy track that will make you want to dance in the rain.

    "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si" - Movie: Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi
    An evergreen monsoon song from the black and white era, "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si" is a playful and romantic track that has stood the test of time. Kishore Kumar's enchanting voice and charming lyrics make it a monsoon favorite.

    These Bollywood songs capture the essence of the monsoons and create a magical atmosphere. So, sit back, sip on a cup of tea, and let these melodies transport you to a world of rainy-day bliss.
     

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2023, 8:12 PM IST
