Monsoon Rain: 7 places to avoid during rainy season in India

During the monsoon season in India, certain areas can be prone to heavy rainfall, floods, and other weather-related hazards. Here are seven places you may want to avoid during the monsoon

The monsoon season in India, typically lasting from June to September, brings abundant rainfall that rejuvenates the land but poses certain challenges. During this period, it is important to exercise caution and avoid specific areas prone to hazards. From low-lying regions susceptible to flooding and hilly areas prone to landslides to remote locations with limited infrastructure and water bodies with strong currents, these places can become dangerous during the monsoon.

Additionally, it is advisable to steer clear of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, rural areas with inadequate road infrastructure, and areas known for waterborne diseases. By avoiding these areas, one can prioritize personal safety and minimize risks associated with seasonal weather conditions. Here are 7 places you may want to avoid during the monsoon.

Low-lying and flood-prone areas: Stay away from low-lying regions and areas prone to flooding, such as riverbanks, coastal areas, and regions with inadequate drainage systems. These areas are at a higher risk of flooding and can pose safety hazards.

Hilly and landslide-prone regions: Avoid hilly areas known for landslides during the monsoon season. Heavy rainfall can trigger landslides, making these regions dangerous and inaccessible.

R emote or isolated areas: It's best to avoid remote or isolated areas during the monsoon, as they may lack proper infrastructure and emergency services. In case of any emergency or adverse weather conditions, it could be challenging to receive assistance.

National parks and wildlife sanctuaries: Many national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are closed or have limited access during the monsoon season. Animals seek shelter, and dense vegetation can make it difficult for visitors to enjoy the wildlife experience.

Water bodies and beaches: While it may be tempting to visit beaches or indulge in water-related activities during the monsoon, it's advisable to avoid them. Strong currents, unpredictable tides, and water contamination can pose serious risks to your safety.

Rural areas with inadequate road infrastructure: Some rural areas may have poorly maintained roads, which can become impassable or dangerous during heavy rainfall. It's advisable to avoid such areas to prevent getting stranded or facing transportation difficulties.

Areas prone to waterborne diseases: Certain regions in India are prone to waterborne diseases during the monsoon due to water contamination. It's wise to be cautious and avoid areas with a high risk of such diseases to protect your health.

It's important to monitor weather forecasts, follow local advisories, and exercise caution while traveling during the monsoon season in India.