Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon Rain: 7 places to avoid during rainy season in India

    During the monsoon season in India, certain areas can be prone to heavy rainfall, floods, and other weather-related hazards. Here are seven places you may want to avoid during the monsoon

    Monsoon Rain: 7 places to avoid during rainy season in India RBA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    The monsoon season in India, typically lasting from June to September, brings abundant rainfall that rejuvenates the land but poses certain challenges. During this period, it is important to exercise caution and avoid specific areas prone to hazards. From low-lying regions susceptible to flooding and hilly areas prone to landslides to remote locations with limited infrastructure and water bodies with strong currents, these places can become dangerous during the monsoon. 

    Additionally, it is advisable to steer clear of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, rural areas with inadequate road infrastructure, and areas known for waterborne diseases. By avoiding these areas, one can prioritize personal safety and minimize risks associated with seasonal weather conditions. Here are 7 places you may want to avoid during the monsoon.

    Monsoon Rain: 7 places to avoid during rainy season in India RBA EAI

    Also Read: 5 must-visit places in Andhra Pradesh during monsoon

    • Low-lying and flood-prone areas: Stay away from low-lying regions and areas prone to flooding, such as riverbanks, coastal areas, and regions with inadequate drainage systems. These areas are at a higher risk of flooding and can pose safety hazards.
    • Hilly and landslide-prone regions: Avoid hilly areas known for landslides during the monsoon season. Heavy rainfall can trigger landslides, making these regions dangerous and inaccessible.
    • Remote or isolated areas: It's best to avoid remote or isolated areas during the monsoon, as they may lack proper infrastructure and emergency services. In case of any emergency or adverse weather conditions, it could be challenging to receive assistance.
    • National parks and wildlife sanctuaries: Many national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are closed or have limited access during the monsoon season. Animals seek shelter, and dense vegetation can make it difficult for visitors to enjoy the wildlife experience.

    Monsoon Rain: 7 places to avoid during rainy season in India RBA EAI

    • Water bodies and beaches: While it may be tempting to visit beaches or indulge in water-related activities during the monsoon, it's advisable to avoid them. Strong currents, unpredictable tides, and water contamination can pose serious risks to your safety.
    • Rural areas with inadequate road infrastructure: Some rural areas may have poorly maintained roads, which can become impassable or dangerous during heavy rainfall. It's advisable to avoid such areas to prevent getting stranded or facing transportation difficulties.
    • Areas prone to waterborne diseases: Certain regions in India are prone to waterborne diseases during the monsoon due to water contamination. It's wise to be cautious and avoid areas with a high risk of such diseases to protect your health.

    Also Read: 10 enchanting places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon season

    It's important to monitor weather forecasts, follow local advisories, and exercise caution while traveling during the monsoon season in India.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Say goodbye to double chin 5 effective strategies for a perfect jawline gcw eai

    Say goodbye to double chin: 5 effective strategies for a perfect jawline

    Kedarnath temple to prohibit mobile phones soon? Trust issues notice vkp

    Kedarnath temple to prohibit mobile phones soon? Trust issues notice

    Here are 10 ways to mend ties with your past lover ADC EIA

    Here are 10 ways to mend ties with your past lover

    Numerology Prediction for July 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 6, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 7 easy tips to improve your writing skills anr eai

    Here are 7 easy tips to improve your writing skills

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reasons why you should buy this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Reasons why you should buy this smartphone

    Pinarayi govt plans legal action against governor, seeks Advocate General's advice anr

    Pinarayi govt plans legal action against governor, seeks Advocate General's advice

    Ahead of Parliament monsoon session, Centre calls for all-party meeting on July 19 AJR

    Ahead of Parliament monsoon session, Centre calls for all-party meeting on July 19

    cricket Ashes 2023: Australian skipper, Pat Cummins dismisses Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy (WATCH) osf

    Ashes 2023: Australian skipper, Pat Cummins dismisses Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy (WATCH)

    Celebrating Sylvester Stallone's Birthday: 7 most memorable characters MSW

    Celebrating Sylvester Stallone's Birthday: 7 most memorable characters

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon