10 enchanting places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon season

Image credits: Pexels

Coorg

Also known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg boasts stunning landscapes, coffee plantations, and breathtaking waterfalls like Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls

Image credits: Pexels

Jog Falls

Witness the majestic Jog Falls in full flow during the monsoon season, as the Sharavathi River cascades down the rocky cliffs, creating a breathtaking spectacle

Image credits: Pexels

Agumbe

Known as the "Cherrapunji of the South," Agumbe is a rainforest haven famous for its abundant biodiversity

Image credits: Pexels

Chikmagalur

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Chikmagalur enthralls visitors with its emerald green hills, aromatic coffee estates, and cascading waterfalls like Hebbe Falls and Jhari Falls

Image credits: Pexels

Hampi

Step back in time and explore the ancient ruins of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Image credits: Pexels

Gokarna

Explore the secluded beaches, witness the dramatic sunset at Om Beach, and indulge in water sports as you soak in the monsoon magic of Gokarna

Image credits: Pexels

Belur and Halebidu

Visit the architectural marvels of Belur and Halebidu, known for their exquisite Hoysala temples

Image credits: Pexels

Kodachadri

Reach the top to witness the enchanting sunset and get a panoramic view of the Western Ghats

Image credits: Pexels

Shivanasamudra Falls

The cascading waters of the River Kaveri make for a breathtaking sight, especially during the monsoon season

Image credits: Pexels

Dandeli

Explore the dense forests of Dandeli and engage in thrilling activities like river rafting, kayaking, and jungle safaris

Image credits: Pexels
