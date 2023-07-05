10 enchanting places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon season

Lifestyle
Also known as the "Scotland of India," Coorg boasts stunning landscapes, coffee plantations, and breathtaking waterfalls like Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls
Witness the majestic Jog Falls in full flow during the monsoon season, as the Sharavathi River cascades down the rocky cliffs, creating a breathtaking spectacle
Known as the "Cherrapunji of the South," Agumbe is a rainforest haven famous for its abundant biodiversity
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Chikmagalur enthralls visitors with its emerald green hills, aromatic coffee estates, and cascading waterfalls like Hebbe Falls and Jhari Falls
Step back in time and explore the ancient ruins of Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Explore the secluded beaches, witness the dramatic sunset at Om Beach, and indulge in water sports as you soak in the monsoon magic of Gokarna
Visit the architectural marvels of Belur and Halebidu, known for their exquisite Hoysala temples
Reach the top to witness the enchanting sunset and get a panoramic view of the Western Ghats
The cascading waters of the River Kaveri make for a breathtaking sight, especially during the monsoon season
Explore the dense forests of Dandeli and engage in thrilling activities like river rafting, kayaking, and jungle safaris