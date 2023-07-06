Lifestyle

5 must-visit places in Andhra Pradesh during monsoons

Araku Valley

Nestled amidst the Eastern Ghats, it becomes an oasis of greenery. The lush tea plantations, gushing waterfalls, and mist-covered hills create a breathtaking panorama.

Papikondalu

Embark on a boat cruise from Rajahmundry to witness the breathtaking views of dense forests, cascading waterfalls, and the river flowing majestically.

Nagarjuna Sagar Dam

The sight of water gushing through dam's gates is a magnificent spectacle. Explore vast expanse on a boat ride and marvel at the beauty of the surrounding Nallamala Hills.

Lambasingi

Often referred to as 'Kashmir of Andhra,' it experiences sub-zero temperatures during winter. Mist-covered hills, coffee plantations, and orange orchards create a perfect setting.

Horsley Hills

It is draped in mist and offers panoramic views of area. Take leisurely walks amidst eucalyptus groves, enjoy a picnic by the gurgling waterfalls, or go on a thrilling adventure.

