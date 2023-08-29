Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya

During Janhvi Kapoor's recent visit to Tirumala temple with Shikhar Pahariya, fans spotted a ring on her finger, leading to rumours of her engagement. The video has gone VIRAL on social media and netizens quickly started discussing the possibilities of her engagement rumours with Shikhar Pahariya.

Yesterday, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted visiting the Tirumala temple in Tirupati. Her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also accompanied her. The Mili actress wore a simple purple saree, and a video from her visit to Tirumala temple went viral on social media. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a diamond ring on the ring finger of Janhvi, which led to speculations about her engagement. However, there is absolutely no truth to that rumour. Read on to know the truth behind the ring and the purpose of her visit to Tirupati.

A source informed Pinkvilla that Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirumala temple yesterday as she could not make the time to visit the temple on the birth anniversary of her late mom and actress Sridevi a few days ago. The ring worn by Janhvi was the ring of her mother, Sridevi. In his quote to a portal, the source revealed, "Janhvi Kapoor often travels to Tirumala temple to honour her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. But this year, she could not go to the temple on August 13 since she was shooting for her film Ulajh in Bhopal. After returning from the shoot, Janhvi made sure to visit the temple. She wore her mother's old jewellery, like the ring. The rumours about her engagement are rubbish."

On August 28, Janhvi visited Tirupati temple. She was making her way into temple premises encircled by tight security. Janhvi Kapoor was entering the Tirumala temple premises surrounded by tight security. The actress wore a purple saree without makeup and braided hair as she visited the temple on Monday. After recently sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, Janhvi will wow audiences with her acting alongside stellar star Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi has been shooting for the drama Ulajh. She would also mark her big Tollywood debut with the Telugu movie Devara, which also stars NTR Jr.

