Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya

    During Janhvi Kapoor's recent visit to Tirumala temple with Shikhar Pahariya, fans spotted a ring on her finger, leading to rumours of her engagement. The video has gone VIRAL on social media and netizens quickly started discussing the possibilities of her engagement rumours with Shikhar Pahariya.

    Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirupati temple sparks engagement rumours with alleged BF Shikhar Pahariya vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    Yesterday, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted visiting the Tirumala temple in Tirupati. Her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also accompanied her. The Mili actress wore a simple purple saree, and a video from her visit to Tirumala temple went viral on social media. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a diamond ring on the ring finger of Janhvi, which led to speculations about her engagement. However, there is absolutely no truth to that rumour. Read on to know the truth behind the ring and the purpose of her visit to Tirupati.

    ALSO READ: The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON

    A source informed Pinkvilla that Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirumala temple yesterday as she could not make the time to visit the temple on the birth anniversary of her late mom and actress Sridevi a few days ago. The ring worn by Janhvi was the ring of her mother, Sridevi. In his quote to a portal, the source revealed, "Janhvi Kapoor often travels to Tirumala temple to honour her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. But this year, she could not go to the temple on August 13 since she was shooting for her film Ulajh in Bhopal. After returning from the shoot, Janhvi made sure to visit the temple. She wore her mother's old jewellery, like the ring. The rumours about her engagement are rubbish."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

    On August 28, Janhvi visited Tirupati temple. She was making her way into temple premises encircled by tight security. Janhvi Kapoor was entering the Tirumala temple premises surrounded by tight security. The actress wore a purple saree without makeup and braided hair as she visited the temple on Monday. After recently sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, Janhvi will wow audiences with her acting alongside stellar star Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi has been shooting for the drama Ulajh. She would also mark her big Tollywood debut with the Telugu movie Devara, which also stars NTR Jr.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's visit to Tirupati temple for darshan goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 2:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is emotional climax of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kushi' leaked? Know details vma

    Is emotional climax of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Kushi' leaked? Know details

    Nagarjuna Akkinneni turns 63: Taking a look at his glorious run through Tollywood and Bollywood

    Nagarjuna Akkinneni turns 63: Taking a look at his glorious run through Tollywood and beyond

    The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON MSW

    The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp starrer 'The Idol' cancelled after Season 1; Know REASON

    Salman Khan spotted exiting dubbing studio amid security donning 'bald' look; intrigues fans curiosity vma

    Salman Khan spotted exiting dubbing studio amid security donning 'bald' look; intrigues fans curiosity

    Millie Bobby Brown writes a book: Will the 'Stranger Things' actor quit acting? Know Details MSW

    Millie Bobby Brown writes a book: Will the 'Stranger Things' actor quit acting? Know Details

    Recent Stories

    Nothing sub brand CMF to launch smartwatches earbuds on September 26 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Nothing sub-brand CMF to launch smartwatches, earbuds on September 26; Here's what you can expect

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict AJR

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to be released on bail as Islamabad HC suspends Toshakhana case verdict

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 special foods to share with your siblings MSW EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 special foods to share with your siblings

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul set to miss India's first two games osf

    Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul set to miss India's first two games

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood AJR

    Article 370: Supreme Court asks Centre for timeframe to restore Jammu and Kashmir statehood

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon