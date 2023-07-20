Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Jim Arrington, world's oldest bodybuilder who continues hitting the gym at the age of 90 (WATCH)

    Meet Jim Arrington, the world's oldest bodybuilder hailing from the United States. With decades of dedication to shaping his body, Jim shows no signs of slowing down. In 2015, at the remarkable age of 83, he first entered the Guinness World Records as the world's oldest bodybuilder. Now at the impressive age of 90, Jim continues to amaze the world with his strength and passion for bodybuilding. He not only participates in competitions but also excels in them. Recently, he competed in an IFBB Professional League event in Reno, Nevada, securing third place in the men's over-70 category and claiming the top spot in the over-80 category.

    Despite his age, Jim maintains a fantastic physique, a testament to his dedication and hard work. His passion for fitness and bodybuilding led him to pose nude for Men's Health magazine, inspiring others with his incredible journey.

    Jim's life wasn't without challenges from the start. Born prematurely, weighing only 5.5 lb (2.5 kg), his parents fought to save him. He faced asthma and frequent illnesses during his childhood, which affected his health.

    However, at the age of 15 in 1947, Jim made a pivotal decision. He embarked on a journey to transform himself and become a "superhero" in his own right. Determined to outlast everyone, he started lifting weights and never looked back.

    "I wanted to be a superhero," Jim recalled. "I see all these fantastic physiques and I knew the only way I could make it is if I outlast everybody, and that's exactly what I did," he explained.

    Being a Guinness World Records title holder has brought a whole new universe of possibilities for Jim, motivating him to keep pushing boundaries. He cherishes his experiences and encourages others to pursue their passions and dreams, emphasizing that being a record holder is achievable but requires dedication and perseverance.

    "I've enjoyed it very much. I would say I think everybody should be one, but there's only a few who can do it," he said.

    Jim Arrington's incredible story serves as an inspiration to people of all ages, proving that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing one's passion and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

