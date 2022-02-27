Maha Shivaratri 2022: Rudrabhishek puja; horoscope of 5 zodiac signs that will get special blessings

Rudrabhishek puja is a supreme ritual and is considered to be one of the purest rituals in Hinduism. Rudrabhishek puja is performed by giving a sacred bath to Lord Shiva along with flowers and the holy puja materials.

Lord Shiva is considered to be the most divine among all Hindu gods. “Maha Dev”, which means greatest God is another name given to him. Mahashivratri is one of the prominent festivals of the Hindu religion.

According to religious belief, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this day. It is celebrated on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month.

Lord Shiva has many names, some call him Mahadev, Shankar others call him Bhole Nath, Shivay, baba and so on. Rudra is one of the popular names of Lord Shiva.

The word Rudra is mentioned in the Vedas and is believed to be focused on the scary, aggressive and destructive side of the nature of Lord Shiva. Rudra Tandav dance is an example of Lord Shiva’s merciless side of his nature. There are many stories on why Shiva is called Rudra. On Mahashivratri, Rudra Abhishek is one of the important rituals to perform. Devotees must perform Rudra Abhishek in a correct manner and with pure devotion towards Lord Shiva.

Rudrabhishek puja is a supreme ritual and is considered to be one of the purest rituals in Hinduism. Rudrabhishek puja is performed by giving a sacred bath to Lord Shiva along with flowers and the holy puja materials.

Mahashivratri 2022: How to perform Rudrabhishek

· Place the Shiva Linga on a plate in the area of ritual.

· Light a lamp (diya) with oil or ghee and place it to the right of the Shiva Linga.

· Decorate all the puja ingredients (samagri) in a tray and sit comfortably facing East. Use asana to avoid sitting on the floor directly.

· Both men and women must wear clean ethnic clothes while performing Rudrabhishek.

· Perform Achamanya, a purification ritual in Hinduism while speaking aloud religious chants like Om Narayanaya Namah etc.

· Seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, Lord Indra and your Kul Devta before beginning the puja.

· Offer Bel Patra while chanting Om Namah Shivaya and offer flowers and akshat to the lamp.

· Now gently move the Shiva Linga from the ritual area to an open place or tray and place the Linga on a Bel Patra to start performing the Rudrabhishek easily.

· Begin the Rudrabhishek by offering some water while chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’.

· Then gently pour Panchamrit on the Shiva Linga. Offer Chandan and water.

· Offer flowers and raw milk followed by Gangajal or water.

· Now clean and wipe the Shiva Linga and move it back to its original throne on a Bel Patra.

· Offer Vastra, Janeu and apply Chandan with your right finger.

· Light the dhoop, followed by a lamp or Diya and shower Bhasma, Bel Patra, Durva, flowers while ringing the bell.

· Then cleanse your hand and offer fruits, paan, supari, laung and elaichi, dakshina etc.

· Keep chanting Om Namah Shivaya during the Rudrabhishek.

· You can also chant the Maha Mrityunjay Mantra.

· Perform the Pooja with camphor (kapoor) then do Parikrama and finish the puja by showering Lord Shiva with flowers and naman seeking his blessings.

Meanwhile, Lord Shiva never disappoints his devotees but as per the astrological configurations, these 5 zodiac signs will receive special blessings this year. Check here:

· Aries: As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva was fighting a demon named Andhakasura, when a drop of his sweat touched the ground, and Mangal Dev (Mars) was formed. Therefore, Mars is the ruling planet of Aries will enjoy special blessings from Lord Shiva. Aries people should worship Lord Shiva as per all rituals on Mahashivratri. Offering Gangajal and cow milk to Lord Shiva will be helpful in their career.

· Gemini: People with Gemini as their Zodiacs can expect some good news during the auspicious day as Lord Shiva will be generous to you as he can shower you with special blessings. You may observe changes in marital life, most likely to find improvements in relationships.

· Scorpio: Mars is a partial ruler of Scorpio too and hence people with this zodiac sign can also expect good news. The sign is considered to be both hot and cold. You are likely to have more mental peace and balance in life, especially regarding their moods. People under this sign looking for a job may have opportunities coming their way. Perform abhishek of Lord Shiva at the temples this Mahashivratri 2022.

· Capricorn: The zodiac Capricorn is ruled by Shani Dev (Saturn) who is considered a close acquaintance of Lord Shiva. Hence those with Capricorn zodiac signs get special blessings from both Shani Dev and Maha Dev. Pray and offer Bel Patra (leaves of Stone apple), Ganga Jal, cow milk etc on this Shivratri for happiness and peace.

· Aquarius: Saturn or Shani Dev is the ruler of this zodiac as well. So, the acquaintance between Lord Shiva and Lord Shani will be beneficial for those who come under this sign. You will get special blessings and for that, you must worship Lord Shiva on this day with fast. You will be successful on the professional front and there will be an increase in wealth as well as income.