    Lohri 2022: From significance to how it is celebrated, here is everything you need to know about Lohri

    Lohri is celebrated every year on January 13. Read to know about its significance and the way it is celebrated.

    Lohri 2022: From significance to how it is celebrated, here is everything you need to know about Lohri drb
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Image: Getty Images

    Each year on January 13, a day before Makar Sankranti, Lohri is celebrated across the country, especially in the northern belt of the country. Lohri marks the beginning of the harvest season and has high significance in the Punjabi culture.

    When you talk about Lohri, the first few things that come to mind are the pious bonfire around which people take pheras, bhangra and sing Punjabi folk songs apart from relishing traditional food. On Lohri, people light up a bonfire (Lohri) outside their house and offer food to the fire God (Agni Dev). As per believes, if you offer food to the God of fire, all the negativity in one’s life is engulfed by the fire, bringing peace and prosperity in life.

    The traditional offering to the God of fire includes Til (sesame), moongfali (peanuts), revari, makka and more. While offering these to God, people move around the fire taking pheras and chant ‘Aadar aye dilather jaye’ which translates to ‘may honour come and poverty vanishes’.

    The festival of Lohri, which is celebrated with the setting sun of January 13, is incomplete without the Punjabi tadka of Gidda and Bhangra. In Punjabi households, homes are decorated with vibrant colours while the ladies of the house prepare delicious traditional food that is savoured by the family as well as is distributed among friends and neighbours.

    Lohri is also considered as the day that marks the end of winters and the beginning of the onset of the spring season. As per the Hindu calendar, the month of ‘Paush’ ends with Lohri while ‘Magh’ begins with it.

    The festival of Lohri is of special importance for newly married couples. It is believed that if a newly married couple takes a Parikrama around the fire, it helps them strengthen their marriage. The festival is also considered as a symbol of prosperity.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
