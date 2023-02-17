Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are you having a stressful day? Here are 5 ways to relax your mind and body

    We may achieve a feeling of balance and calm despite the bustle by introducing small activities to help us replenish ourselves in our daily routine.
     

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Stress has become a typical issue that most of us must cope with in our fast-paced society. This can have severe effects on both our emotional and physical health. Work, relationships, and other commitments may all be sources of stress. Chronic stress develops when these symptoms persist for an extended length of time. It is all too easy to get caught up in the everyday routine.

    This is why taking the time to rest and unwind is crucial for maintaining good health and preventing burnout. We may achieve a feeling of balance and calm despite the bustle by introducing small activities to help us replenish ourselves in our daily routine.

    Here are five activities to get you started:

    Exercise
    It has been overstated that exercising is an excellent technique to relieve physical tension and calm your body. This fantastic technique promotes total physical and mental well-being by increasing blood flow, releasing endorphins, and improving overall physical and mental well-being. In truth, all you need is 30 minutes of daily physical activity. If that seems difficult, try for at least three to five times each week. You will notice a huge reduction in tension and anxiety. This is also really beneficial if you have difficulties sleeping. If you need another incentive to start taking brisk walks, consider that they are also a terrific method to boost your brain health.

    Music
    Listening to your favourite music may profoundly influence your mind and body. You may not have realised it, but listening to your favourite songs helped you unwind after a long day. Music can also assist us to divert ourselves from bad thoughts, promote mental relaxation, and improve our general mood. It can assist in alleviating tension and anxiety. In fact, calm and peaceful music may be precisely what you need to disengage.

    Connect people
    Social relationships can help us enhance our mental and physical health. Spending time with loved ones, whether they be family, friends, or even our canine companions, may assist us in relaxing. Cuddling up next to someone we care about promotes relaxation and improves overall mood. This can also aid in the alleviation of emotions of loneliness and isolation. After a hectic day, having a listening ear is all you need to induce mental and emotional relaxation.

    Enjoy the Sun
    Spending time in the sun can help us feel better and reduce stress. Sunlight exposure can boost serotonin synthesis in the brain. This neurotransmitter is responsible for mood regulation and can make us feel more calm and more pleasant. A stroll in the sun is also beneficial for absorbing Vitamin D. The sun's warmth may also stimulate bodily relaxation, which can ease muscular tension, enhance our immune systems, and play an important part in enhancing our overall physical relaxation.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
