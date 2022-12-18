Know which blood groups attract more mosquitoes? Find out a few factors make you a 'mosquito magnet'

If you smell appealing to mosquitoes, you will become their favoured prey. Some of the primary things that influence how you smell to them are as follows. Continue reading to learn more.

Are you constantly more prone to mosquito bites than those around you? It's possible that your blood type is to blame. Blood types and various other things influence how appealing you are to mosquitoes.

Have you ever observed that some people are more prone to mosquito bites than others? Do you ever wonder why this is so? Because mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting hazardous diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Zika, scientists have discovered that blood type is one of the reasons mosquitoes are more attracted to some individuals than others. Continue reading to learn about the different blood types and how they are affected by mosquito bites.

Also Read: Hush Hush: Tough questions that women are hesitant to ask their fertility consultant?

What are the many blood types?

Each red blood cell carries a protein (antigen) on its surface that aids in the determination of blood type. Dr. Amitava Ray, General Physician of Apollo 24|7, defines the four blood types as follows:

A: This blood type exclusively has A antigen on the surface of the red blood cells.

B: This blood type solely carries B antigen on the surface of the red blood cells.

AB: This blood type has both A and B antigens on the surface of the red blood cells.

O: This blood type lacks both A and B antigens on the surface of the red blood cells.

Also Read: A Glance at the ways to stay fit and in shape during the Christmas holidays

Blood type O people release the H antigen, a precursor to the A and B antigens. Some persons, known as secretors, carry these antigens in their bodily fluids, such as tears or saliva. A person with blood type B, for example, is a type B secretor.

What is the relationship between blood types and mosquito bites?

Researchers and scientists have worked to understand mosquito behaviour and patterns for decades. Mosquitoes prefer biting persons with blood type O over those with other blood types. Furthermore, regardless of blood type, mosquitoes perceive secretors as more appealing targets than non-secretors.

According to one study, some mosquito species landed on persons with blood type O twice as often as on people with blood type A. "With O being the preferred blood type of mosquitos and A being the least preferred, people with blood type B lie somewhere in the centre," Dr Ray says.

What else makes you a mosquito magnet?

Aside from your blood type, numerous other factors determine how appealing you are to mosquitoes. Dr. Ray goes over some of the other factors:

Compounds Found on the Skin

Several skin chemicals might make you more vulnerable to mosquito bites. For example, those with lactic acid and ammonia on their skin are likely to be a target.

Bacteria

The bacteria on your skin also contribute to the odour of your body. According to one study, those with a lesser diversity but a larger number of bacteria on their skin are more susceptible to mosquito bites.

Genetics

Your attractiveness as a target for mosquito bites is also influenced by genetics. According to research, mosquitos prefer the odour on the hands of identical twins to non-identical twins.

Clothes

Mosquitoes are drawn to dark objects, according to research. As a result, wearing dark-coloured clothing increases your chances of getting mosquito bites.

Warmth

Human bodies emit heat. In 2017, researchers observed that mosquitos go toward heat sources. Your body temperature notifies mosquitos to your presence. Mosquitoes are drawn to people with a higher heat signature.

Body Smell

If you smell appealing to mosquitoes, you will become their favoured prey. Some of the primary elements that influence how you smell to them are:

CO2 (Carbon Dioxide)

When you exhale, you create a carbon dioxide trail that mosquitoes follow. Increasing amounts of carbon dioxide in the air alert mosquitos to the presence of a possible victim.

The Metabolic Rate

If you have a faster metabolic rate, you will create more carbon dioxide, making you more susceptible to mosquito bites. This indicates that those with high resting metabolic rates or who have just exercised are more appealing mosquito bite targets.

Alcohol

According to 2002 research, mosquitoes are more attracted to those who have consumed alcohol. After drinking beer, participants in this research were more likely to be bitten by mosquitoes.

Pregnancy

Another study revealed that pregnant women were more attracted to mosquitos than non-pregnant women. This might be due to pregnant women's greater body temperature and metabolic rate.

Mosquito bites may cause a variety of dangerous diseases in addition to being exceedingly irritating. If you have blood type O, you are the main target for mosquitoes, making it even more crucial for you to protect yourself. Even if your blood group is different, there are a number of additional circumstances that might turn you into a mosquito magnet. To avoid mosquito-borne infections, it is best to carry a mosquito repellent and be completely covered.