Hush Hush: Tough questions that women are hesitant to ask their fertility consultant?

We spoke to Dr. Rubina Pandit, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility Basaveshwaranagar, Bangalore, who helped us to answers some question that are asked during fertility treatment



It is a joyous moment for couples to start planning a family, and for that to happen smoothly, they need to know more about infertility and the various aspects associated with this condition. Many couples unable to conceive for a long time are unaware of the factors affecting their Fertility. Being well informed about the condition won't just support you in healthy conception but also help you avoid unintended pregnancies.



But people, especially women, sometimes find themselves in a tough position where they cannot openly ask their doctor about their problems. Having questions is expected but it is often the case where women feel reluctant in seeking help. Here are some of such questions that they hesitate to ask.

Some of such questions are -

Failing to conceive for a long time, many women find themselves in a tough and doubtful situation and, understandably, won't be comfortable asking a lot of questions. But before you start any fertility treatments, here are some questions, you must ask your fertility consultant.

What would be the success rate of fertility treatments?

The success of any treatment depends upon several factors like age, reproductive health history, lifestyle, ovarian reserve, uterus condition, etc. Consult your fertility consultant to know where you stand and how beneficial this treatment will be for you.



In general – the success of ovulation induction is 15-20 percent, IUI is 25-30 percent and IVF is 60-70 percent (percentage varies from patient to patient).

Should my partner also test?

Women and men both must simultaneously do fertility testing. Infertility can affect both genders equally. Instead of blaming one another, work together as one unit and cooperate with your fertility consultant.

Should freezing my eggs guarantee pregnancy in the future -

Freezing your eggs would be a great option in case you don't want to get pregnant anytime soon, but many women find themselves doubtful if this will ensure pregnancy when they want it. Well, frozen eggs do work most of the time, but it still doesn't guarantee a 100% success rate. Also, the age at which you are freezing has a significant impact on your future chances of conceiving.

Can I work and take this treatment at the same time -

Yes, you can work full-time while taking this treatment. The treatment will include injection sessions, retrieving the healthy embryo, and implanting it back into the uterus which would only take a few hours of your time that can be managed with your work schedule. In between, you will have to make a few hospital visits for the ultrasound.

