Karva Chauth 2024: When will the moon rise? Know Puja, mantra, shubh muhurat and more

When will the moon rise on Karwa Chauth?: According to religious texts, Karva Chauth is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. It is also known as Karak Chaturthi, Sankashti Chaturthi, etc. This year, this fast falls on Sunday, October 20th. This fast is primarily observed by women. On this day, women observe a Nirjala fast, meaning they do not eat or drink anything. It is believed that observing this fast increases the husband's lifespan and brings prosperity to the home. Learn more about the Karva Chauth Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, etc. below…

Karwa Chauth 2024 Shubh Muhurat

Women also worship Lord Shri Ganesh during the Karva Chauth fast. The auspicious time for this will be from 05:46 PM to 07:02 PM. Moonrise will occur at 07:54 PM. The moonrise time may vary in different cities.

Karwa Chauth Vrat-Puja Vidhi

- On Sunday, October 20th, women should wake up early, bathe, and take a vow for the fast and puja with water and rice in their hands. Nothing is eaten or drunk during this fast.

- Do not argue with anyone on this day, do not harbor negative thoughts, and do not speak ill of anyone. Complete all the preparations for the puja before the auspicious time.

- Place a wooden plank or stool in a clean place in the house. Install an idol or picture of Lord Shri Ganesh on it. Fill an earthen Karva with water and place it nearby.

- Apply tilak to Shri Ganesh, adorn him with a garland of flowers. Offer Abir-Gulal, rice, etc., one by one. Also offer Durva grass and Laddoos as Prasad.

- After the puja, listen to the Karva Chauth Vrat Katha and perform the aarti. Once the moon rises, offer Kumkum, rice, flowers, etc., and offer Arghya with pure water.

- After the puja, apply tilak to your husband, touch his feet, and seek his blessings. Touch your mother-in-law's feet, seek her blessings, and offer her your Karva.

- If you do not have a mother-in-law, offer the Karva to another elderly married woman in the family and seek her blessings. This completes the Karva Chauth fast.

Aarti of Lord Shri Ganesh

Jai Ganesh Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva… (Full Aarti in English Translation)

Karva Chauth Vrat Katha

According to the popular story, once upon a time, a Brahmin lived in a village with his seven sons and one daughter. The daughter's name was Veeravati. When she was of marriageable age, her family married her off. When Karva Chauth arrived, Veeravati observed the fast, but due to hunger and thirst, she fainted. Seeing their sister unconscious, her brothers lit a torch behind a tree and tricked her into breaking her fast. As soon as Veeravati ate, her husband died. At night, when Indra's wife came to earth, she saw Veeravati's condition. She told Veeravati to observe Karva Chauth again the following year. Due to the effect of this fast, Veeravati's husband came back to life.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, Panchang, religious scriptures, and beliefs. We are merely a medium for conveying this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as informative only.

Latest Videos