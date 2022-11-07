Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaipur to Darjeeling, 5 places for your winter solo trip; check out

    With the arrival of the winter season, take a look at five places in India that you can visit for your solo trip. These places do not only provide you with picturesque locations but are also safe for women travellers.

    Jaipur to Darjeeling, 5 places for your winter solo trip; check out drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 1:07 PM IST

    For all the women out there, who enjoy going out for a solo trip or are planning for their first such travel, India has beautiful places in abundance that you can visit. From mountains to beaches and even the luscious green forests, the different yet beautiful terrains that our country is naturally blessed with can be a perfect destination for your solo trip. With the arrival of winter, here are five destinations in India for you to plan your solo trip. Take a look at the places here before you begin to pack your bags and jet off for the trip.

    Darjeeling: From the mountains of Kanchenjunga to the dense forest, Mirik Lake, and the picturesque views one gets while travelling from the toy train, Darjeeling can be one of the best options for a solo trip. An add-on about Darjeeling is that it is considered safe for solo women travellers. A budget-friendly destination, don’t forget to visit the Lloyd Botanical Garden where you can see rare flora and fauna. Winter season is the perfect time to visit Darjeeling.

    Rishikesh: Considered the gateway to the Himalayas, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand is also known as the world’s yoga capital. People from all over the world come here to enjoy river rafting and other adventurous activities. Rishikesh is the best place for solo travellers, and is considered safe f women travellers.

    Jaipur: Rajasthan’s capital, Jaipur is a perfect amalgamation of heritage and modernity. From visiting the City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Nahargarh Fort to enjoying a coffee or a beer at its cafes and pubs, Jaipur will give you the best of both worlds. The added benefit for women travellers is the Bapu Bazar in the old city area where you can buy local handicrafts and handloom products.

    Gangtok: One of the things that impress the travellers about Gangtok is the confluence of diverse cultures that one gets to see here. In Gangtok, you can indulge in exciting activities such as biking, paragliding, and river rafting. One must also visit the Buddhist monasteries located here.

    Udaipur: The ‘City of Lakes’, Udaipur can be a very beautiful destination for your solo travel. The tiny lanes of the old city area will give you glimpses of the bygone princely era. A walk through the City Palace to relish an ice cream at the Fateh Sagar Lake or simply enjoy your dinner at Jag Mandir Palace, Udaipur has a lot to offer to its tourists. Its beautiful lakes, the lush green surroundings, and the historic Aravallis – all add to the beauty of the city.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
