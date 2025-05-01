International Labour Day, also known as Workers' Day or May Day, is celebrated annually on May 1st. It is a global observance that honors the contributions and achievements of workers and advocates for workers' rights. This day is marked by rallies, protests, and events aimed at raising awareness about labor issues, social justice, and equality in the workplace.

History of International Labour Day

The origins of International Labour Day date back to the labor movement in the late 19th century. The day commemorates the labor protests in the United States during the 1880s, particularly the Haymarket affair in Chicago. On May 4, 1886, a peaceful rally advocating for an eight-hour workday turned tragic when a bomb was thrown at the police, resulting in the deaths of several police officers and civilians. In the aftermath, eight labor activists were arrested and later executed, even though there was little evidence linking them to the bombing. Their struggle and sacrifice became a symbol of the global fight for workers’ rights.

In the years following the Haymarket affair, the labor movement spread worldwide. In 1889, the Second International, an organization of socialist and labor parties, declared May 1st as a day of solidarity for workers across the globe. The choice of date was meant to honor the Haymarket martyrs and to continue advocating for better working conditions.

Significance of the Day

International Labour Day is not only a day of remembrance but also a call to action. It highlights the ongoing struggles of workers, especially in the face of economic inequality, exploitation, and unfair labor practices. From demanding fair wages to ensuring safe working environments, May Day serves as a reminder that the fight for workers' rights is far from over.

As a global event, International Labour Day strengthens the unity of workers worldwide and reinforces the importance of fair labor practices in building just and equitable societies.