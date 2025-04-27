Akshaya Tritiya 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30th. This year, not just one or two, but 10 auspicious yogas are coinciding, increasing the significance of this festival.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year on the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This year, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30th. The special thing is that this time, not just one or two, but a total of 10 auspicious yogas will coincide on Akshaya Tritiya. As a result, the worship, remedies, havans, etc., performed on this day will yield tenfold results. Purchases made on this day will also be auspicious. Learn about the auspicious yogas forming on Akshaya Tritiya this year…

Conjunction of Rohini Nakshatra and Wednesday after 17 years

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 30th. The Nakshatra on this day will be Rohini. The conjunction of Wednesday, Rohini Nakshatra, and Akshaya Tritiya last occurred 17 years ago on May 7, 2008. Property-related work done during this auspicious conjunction yields multiple benefits. Now, such an auspicious conjunction will occur 27 years later, in 2052. Due to this auspicious conjunction on Akshaya Tritiya, a big boom is expected in the real estate market.

10 Auspicious Yogas on Akshaya Tritiya

According to Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, an astrologer from Ujjain, Akshaya Tritiya will be very special this year due to the formation of 10 auspicious yogas on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven Raja Yogas named Parijat, Gajkesari, Kedar, Kahal, Harsh, Ubhaychari, and Vashi will be formed on this day. Apart from these, three other auspicious yogas named Sarvarthasiddhi, Shobhan, and Ravi Yoga will also be present. Due to the presence of so many auspicious yogas on a single day, worship, remedies, etc., performed on this day will yield special results.

Why is buying gold considered auspicious?

Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious because the color of gold is yellow, which is related to the planet Jupiter. A person whose horoscope has Jupiter in an auspicious position receives all kinds of happiness in life. Also, there is a belief that Goddess Lakshmi made Kubera the lord of wealth on Akshaya Tritiya. Therefore, gold bought on this day brings happiness, prosperity, and peace to the home.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.