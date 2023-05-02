Follow these Dos and Don'ts if you want to put on makeup with no mess in this summer

The heat and humidity of an Indian summer can make wearing makeup a chaotic task. We adapt to the summers by changing our skincare, workout and clothes. Then why leave the makeup behind? One can achieve that perfect summer makeup look with a few simple dos and don'ts.

Here are five easy make-up haks that you can opt during summer.

Remember your base primer: Primer will ensure the humidity does not mess with your makeup. Primer will smoothen the dry patches in the skin and help the foundation set better.

Apply a moisturizer with an SPF: The hot and humid weather makes one aversive to moisturizer. To keep your skin fresh, putting on moisturizer before sunscreen is essential. The moisturizer will help negate the drying effects of sunscreen and keep your skin plump.

Don't choose heavy foundations: To avoid creases, the less foundation you apply, the better. Instead, go for moisturizing, light-weight skin tints. Skin tints keep your skin hydrated and dewy.

Do go for cheek tints instead of powder blush: Blush adds life to one's face, but the humidity and heat of summer can adversely affect the skin. Cheek tints with creamy formulations will help to get a natural glow to your face.

Avoid heavy lipsticks; choose lip serum: Dark and heavy lipsticks will only make you uncomfortable. This summer, switch to tinted lip serum. Lip serums are naturally produced, many with Ayurvedic formulas. This will keep your lips hydrated and give them a healthy look.

