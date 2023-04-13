Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMD warns intense heat in Kerala in next few days; Temperature soars above 40 degree Celsius

    In Palakkad and Kannur districts, the temperature rose to 40 degree Celsius and 39.2 degree at Karipur Airport. 

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning to Kerala as the state will witness intense heat in the next few days.

    In Palakkad and Kannur districts, the temperature rose to 40 degree Celsius and 39.2 degrees at Karipur Airport. The IMD has warned that the temperature may rise up to 37°C (2°C to 3°C above normal) in Kottayam and Kozhikode districts. The highest average temperature of the state was also recorded yesterday (36.2°c).

    Temperatures in the State have increased, according to meteorologists, because of the same factors that caused the heat wave in North India. The state's temperatures are also higher than average due to a lack of summer showers.

    The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the day between 11 am and 3 pm. The authority has also asked to use water without wastage and store water during summer rains.

    Given the rising temperatures, it is likely that there will be forest fires. In marketplaces, buildings, garbage collection, and deposit facilities (dumping yards), fires are more prone to start, grow, and spread throughout the summer.

    SDMA has advised construction workers, agricultural workers, and street vendors to adjust their working hours. 

