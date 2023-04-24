Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to protect your skin from heat rashes and sunburns? Here are 5 easy ways

    Some items found in your kitchen may rapidly relieve prickly heat and soothe the skin. Here are five techniques to protect yourself from heat rashes and sunburns.

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Everyone is concerned with increasing temperatures and the threat of a heatwave in many places. Going out in the sun for even an hour has harmful consequences such as heat rash and sunburn. Excessive sun exposure causes heat rashes to burn and become painful if not treated promptly. While there are various ointments and methods for soothing a rash, natural Ayurvedic methods are the finest.

    Here are five ways to protect yourself from heat rashes and sunburns.

    Coconut Oil
    Coconut oil has been shown to relieve sunburn and heat rash. Its skin-soothing and antimicrobial characteristics help alleviate the heat rash symptoms.

    Juice of cucumber
    In the summer, fresh cucumber juice may be quite soothing to the skin. Experts recommend chilling a cucumber and applying it to your skin in the summer to keep it moisturised and cool. 

    Aloe Vera
    Aloe Vera is beneficial to the skin and hair. While it is a nourishing element in skincare, it is also particularly useful in the summer since it keeps the body cool. It also treats heat rashes and sunburns induced by prolonged sun exposure.

    Multani mitti
    Multani mitti has analgesic and anti-inflammatory qualities that help relieve heat rash skin immediately. It is also simple to implement. Make a paste with 12 tbsp multani mitti and water and apply it to the afflicted area.

    Peppermint oil 
    Peppermint oil relieves heat rash and cures burning feelings. It can be administered to the afflicted region as a cream, oil, spray, or cream.

    Hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating, hot weather, heavy physical activity, tight clothing, and prolonged bed rest are the major causes of heat rashes. To avoid this condition, remain hydrated and cool throughout the heat.

