Heat strokes in India: 5 spices to be avoided during summers

It is advised to avoid consuming hot beverages like coffee and tea during the summer and to intake less spicy and fatty foods.

Moreover, spicy food should generally be avoided due to its rich and difficult-to-digest composition. Here are three suggestions to help you avoid a heat stroke during the scorching heat.

Image: Getty

In this humid weather, we must avoid some basic spices that might increase our body temperature and make us feel unwell. So, omit them from your diet and stay healthier in this unbearable and scorching heat.



Image: Getty

Garlic: Due to its reputation as a medicine, it is frequently advised to consume more garlic throughout the winter. The body warms up because garlic is known to produce heat. Drinking too much garlic, however, might be harmful in the summer because it elevates body warmth and causes pain. Garlic helps with weight loss and speeds up metabolism, among other advantages. However, consuming too much garlic in the summer can result in problems like foul breath, acid reflux, and even bleeding.

Image: Getty

Ginger: Applying ginger to veggies is believed to improve their flavour dramatically. However, taking too much ginger in the heat might result in several problems. For instance, it may lead to diarrhoea, which can be uncomfortable and dehydrate people. However, consuming too much ginger can cause various stomach-related issues, which will only worsen the matter.



Image: Getty

Red chilli powder: It can cause a burning sensation in the stomach, throat, and chest when consumed in excess during the summer. This dramatically boosts body temperature, making it challenging to maintain a suitable temperature. Also, if one is out in the sweltering summer heat, the raised body temperature increases the danger of heat stroke.

Image: Getty

Turmeric: Because turmeric has a warm potency, overconsumption can cause the body to overheat and may induce digestive issues, including bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea. Acne and skin rashes can also result from excessive body heat.