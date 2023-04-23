Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A-Z Of Ketogenic diet: Everything you need to know about its benefits

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Dietitians frequently advise a ketogenic diet to people who want to lose weight successfully. The idea behind keto diets is to consume meals that are high in fat and low in carbohydrates. Your body enters a metabolic condition known as ketosis when you eat fewer carbohydrates, which aids in weight loss. Let us know about the basics of this diet and see how it can be beneficial for you. 

    What is Keto diet all about? Low carbohydrate intake and high fat intake are critical components of ketogenic diets. This diet helps your body burn fat for energy effectively. Ketogenic diets are incredibly successful in weight loss. In addition to assisting people to lose weight, ketogenic diets can help people avoid several ailments. 

    High-fat diet: The Atkins and low-carb diets have a lot in common with this high-fat eating plan. It entails substantially lowering carbohydrate intake and substituting lipids instead. The body enters a metabolic condition known as ketosis as a result of the reduction in carbohydrate consumption. When the body is in this metabolic state, it is more effective at burning fat for energy, which leads to weight loss.

     

    Types of Keto diet: Depending on how many nutrients you get from each meal, there are different ketogenic diets. Standard ketogenic diets (SKD), cyclical ketogenic diets (CKD), and others are examples of the various keto diets.

    High-fat fish: The mainstay of a keto diet is eating foods that are high in protein and low in carbohydrates. Animal protein, vegetables, dairy products, plant-based protein, lipids, and oils are all permitted on this diet, as are a range of fruits and vegetables. Your diet should mostly consist of entire, single-ingredient meals. Eat fatty fish like salmon, trout, tuna, and mackerel as part of your diet. 

    Low-carb vegetables - You can include low-carb vegetables in your ketogenic diet, such as peppers, onions, green vegetables, tomatoes, etc. 

    Cheese and nuts: Unprocessed cheeses can be consumed on a ketogenic diet, including goat cheese, cheddar, cream cheese, blue cheese, and mozzarella. Your keto diet includes nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, etc. 

