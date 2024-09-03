Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to mitigate the negative effects of excessive screen time on your child’s well-being

    Work responsibilities make it difficult for many parents to spend quality time with their kids, which increases screen and social media consumption. Learn some techniques to help you and your child form a solid relationship.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    Smartphones and other devices have transformed from a luxury to a need in our life. Everyone now relies heavily on screens, which is detrimental to our health. These days, office meetings and kids' education are held virtually, thus using digital gadgets is crucial. Children frequently spend more time on screens than adults do, which can make them irritable and prone to tantrums. These are some suggestions that you might want to follow if you're worried about your youngster developing this habit.

    Engage children in activities
    Work responsibilities make it difficult for many parents to spend enough time with their kids, which increases screen and social media consumption. Parents must carve out time from their hectic schedules to spend meaningful time with their children, as there is no getting around this. Better alternatives to screen time can be playing outdoor games with them and getting them involved in sports clubs.

    Mobile phone usage
    Minimize screen time by setting out dedicated periods for learning and play. Using this tactic, kids' attention can be successfully diverted. Your kids' routine will also benefit from this instilling discipline. Besides using a phone, teach kids to keep a regular schedule by establishing eating, study, and bedtime habits.

    Talk to your children
    It might seem strange, but many parents have hectic job schedules that prevent them from sitting down and chatting with their kids. Understanding your child's daily struggles is essential to build a closer relationship with them. Participate in regular interactions with your kids; find out about their school day and tell them about your workday. As a result, kids will be encouraged to use screens less frequently.

    Socialize with friends
    If you are unable to locate an alternative to the online courses offered by the school, attempt to motivate your kids to participate in activities that get them outside and away from their phones. Limit daily screen time to one to three hours. This can have a good effect on children's lives and aid in emotional stability. Help them and demonstrate to them how to locate things they enjoy and make acquaintances outside if they are having trouble developing self-confidence. Keep in mind to be gentle with them along this trip.
