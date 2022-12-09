Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How Sara Ali Khan's weight loss is an inspiration to all the women who want to get fit

    Before Sara Ali Khan joined the film industry, she weighed 95 kg, having gained weight while studying at Columbia University. On Koffee With Karan, she revealed that she suffers from PCOS, making it more difficult to lose weight. Despite all this, Sara decided to lose weight to look her best. Read on to know more about her weight loss journey. 

     

     

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 2:04 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan, daughter of the nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is a well-known Bollywood actress. The paparazzi often click on her due to her acting prowess and good looks. She used to be very fat. She fought Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and brought down her weight. She weighed around 95 kg and bought her weight down to 55 kg. Losing so much weight is a challenging task. Sara getting candid about her weight loss journey is very inspirational.

    A rough draft of the diet plan that Sara Ali khan follows:

    • She begins her day by drinking a warm glass of water.
    • For breakfast, she has egg whites and toast or south Indian options like idli or dosa.
    • For lunch, she has chapatis, daal, vegetables, salad and fruits
    • For snacks, she has upma or poha
    • For dinner, she has chapatis and green veggies

    We know that she is not starving herself to look good; instead, she works very hard and dedicates time to her daily health to keep fit and look good.

    Sara Ali Khan’s workout regime that led to weight loss: Sara runs on the treadmill and does boot camp training under Cindy Jourdain. She also does Pilates sessions with her trainer Namrata Purohit. Her disciplined training and regular workout plan have helped her lose weight. She looks fit and superb in shorts paired with sleeveless tops. She has a body that many young girls crave to have. She carries ethnic and casual dresses with style and ease and has inspired us to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. 

    Sara Ali Khan has shown us that with determination and hard work, we can achieve whatever we want to accomplish anything in our life. Staying focused is the key to becoming successful in anything you wish for.

