7 healthy tips to be followed for growth of nails

Like any other body part, our nails require care and attention. Our healthy nails are a reflection of our hygiene. It’s not always necessary to spend a lot of money on manicures and pedicures to have healthy nails; we may take care of our nails at home. We may maintain strong, healthy nails by regularly giving our nails the proper attention and maintaining a balanced diet.

The use of too much water or frequent hand washing might weaken nails. Even hazardous laundry soaps and detergents make nails extremely brittle and prone to breaking. The nails may peel off, and the edges may become uneven. Sometimes a poor diet also causes brittle, fragile nails. Always eat a balanced diet with all the elements needed to maintain strong, healthy nails.

To maintain healthy nails at home, use the following essential advice:

Put on gloves - Our nails weaken and become brittle when we expose them to excessive water or dangerous chemicals. We can put on hand gloves when washing dishes or dusting the house, which both need soaps and sprays. Gloves shield our hands and nails from damaging chemicals and unnecessary water exposure. Avoid letting your hands sit in water for too long.

Keep them short – Short nails are usually preferable to long nails. Short nails are simpler to maintain because they are so simple to keep clean. Short nails have a lower likelihood of accumulating dirt. They even appear tidy and do not break easily—short nails aid in preventing the growth of any dangerous bacteria.

Refrain from getting fake nails - While artificial nails are the newest fad to look glamorous, cons are associated with it. They not only weaken the nails because of how they are attached and the use of glue, but they also collect a lot of dirt underneath, which can serve as a breeding ground for many bacterial illnesses.

Eat well - A balanced diet is essential for the overall body and strong nails. To develop strong nails, incorporate natural sources of minerals, vitamins, and proteins. After speaking with your doctor, take supplements like biotin if you have weak nails.

Stay hydrated - Nails can retain moisture when you drink adequate water. This stops the peeling and breaking of the nails.

Take care of your cuticles - Manicures should be avoided as much as possible because they push the cuticles back. This might harm them and make the nail bed vulnerable to infections. It is suggested that you keep your nails moisturised because that creates the barrier that keeps nails strong. There are cuticle creams that moisturise very effectively and stop nails from breaking available.

Avoid hand sanitiser – Since the epidemic began, we have increased the amount of hand sanitiser we use, which is highly bad for our skin and nails. Try to give your hands a soapy, watery wash. Additionally, try to avoid getting hand sanitiser on your nails if you plan to use it.

