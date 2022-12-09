Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 healthy tips to be followed for growth of nails

    Our nails require care and attention just like any other body part. Instead of spending money on manicures and pedicures regularly, you can follow these tips to get healthy nails. Read on to find out more. 

    7 healthy tips to be followed for growth of nails sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Like any other body part, our nails require care and attention. Our healthy nails are a reflection of our hygiene. It’s not always necessary to spend a lot of money on manicures and pedicures to have healthy nails; we may take care of our nails at home. We may maintain strong, healthy nails by regularly giving our nails the proper attention and maintaining a balanced diet.

    ALSO READ: What is Stiff person syndrome? A glance at its causes and symptoms

    The use of too much water or frequent hand washing might weaken nails. Even hazardous laundry soaps and detergents make nails extremely brittle and prone to breaking. The nails may peel off, and the edges may become uneven. Sometimes a poor diet also causes brittle, fragile nails. Always eat a balanced diet with all the elements needed to maintain strong, healthy nails.

    To maintain healthy nails at home, use the following essential advice:

    Put on gloves - Our nails weaken and become brittle when we expose them to excessive water or dangerous chemicals. We can put on hand gloves when washing dishes or dusting the house, which both need soaps and sprays. Gloves shield our hands and nails from damaging chemicals and unnecessary water exposure. Avoid letting your hands sit in water for too long.

    Keep them short – Short nails are usually preferable to long nails. Short nails are simpler to maintain because they are so simple to keep clean. Short nails have a lower likelihood of accumulating dirt. They even appear tidy and do not break easily—short nails aid in preventing the growth of any dangerous bacteria.

    Refrain from getting fake nails - While artificial nails are the newest fad to look glamorous, cons are associated with it. They not only weaken the nails because of how they are attached and the use of glue, but they also collect a lot of dirt underneath, which can serve as a breeding ground for many bacterial illnesses.

    Eat well - A balanced diet is essential for the overall body and strong nails. To develop strong nails, incorporate natural sources of minerals, vitamins, and proteins. After speaking with your doctor, take supplements like biotin if you have weak nails.

    Stay hydrated - Nails can retain moisture when you drink adequate water. This stops the peeling and breaking of the nails.

    Take care of your cuticles - Manicures should be avoided as much as possible because they push the cuticles back. This might harm them and make the nail bed vulnerable to infections. It is suggested that you keep your nails moisturised because that creates the barrier that keeps nails strong. There are cuticle creams that moisturise very effectively and stop nails from breaking available.

    Avoid hand sanitiser – Since the epidemic began, we have increased the amount of hand sanitiser we use, which is highly bad for our skin and nails. Try to give your hands a soapy, watery wash. Additionally, try to avoid getting hand sanitiser on your nails if you plan to use it.

    ALSO READ: Why India should be on your 2023 travel bucket list, find out here

     

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Must do yoga asanas you should do to keep yourself hydrated and vibrant in winters SUR

    Must do yoga asanas you should do to keep yourself hydrated and vibrant in winters

    Daily Horoscope for December 9 2022 Taurus Aries Cancer Scorpio Capricorn Virgo Leo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 9, 2022: Superb day for Taurus; be careful Cancer, Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for December 9 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    What is Stiff person syndrome? A glance at its causes and symptoms sur

    What is Stiff person syndrome? A glance at its causes and symptoms

    6 tips to be followed by women to improve their bladder health sur

    6 tips to be followed by women to improve their bladder health

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 16: "You can't scare Priyanka with judgment, she's fearless" says Shruti Sharma vma

    Bigg Boss 16: "You can't scare Priyanka with judgment, she's fearless" says Shruti Sharma

    Around 20,000 mangrove trees to be cut for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; Bombay HC gives go ahead AJR

    Around 20,000 mangrove trees to be cut for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; Bombay HC gives go ahead

    Pathaan Deepika Padukone looks SEXY in golden monokini; Shah Rukh Khan shares Besharam Rang song poster RBA

    Pathaan: Deepika Padukone looks SEXY in golden monokini; Shah Rukh Khan shares 'Besharam Rang' song poster

    Jio Phone 5G specs revealed online likely to have dual rear camera Is it launching soon gcw

    Jio Phone 5G specs revealed online, likely to have dual rear camera; Is it launching soon?

    Gaming The Game Awards 2022: 'Elden Ring' and 'God of War Ragnarok' win big

    The Game Awards 2022: 'Elden Ring' and 'God of War Ragnarok' win big

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon
    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon