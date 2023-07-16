Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 ways to get over your ex

    Getting over your ex is important. Here are a few steps to forget them and move on. Try them out:

    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

    1. Allow yourself to grieve: Give yourself permission to feel the pain and sadness after a breakup. Allow yourself to grieve the loss of the relationship, as it's a natural part of the healing process.

    2. Cut off contact: Avoid contacting your ex, at least for a while. This will prevent reopening emotional wounds and give you space to gain clarity and independence.

    3. Focus on self-improvement: Take this time to invest in yourself. Engage in activities that bring you joy, learn new skills, exercise regularly, or pursue a hobby you've always wanted to explore. This will boost your self-esteem and keep you occupied.

    4. Spend time with friends and family: Surround yourself with supportive friends and family who can lift your spirits and offer a listening ear. Socializing can help distract you from negative thoughts and feelings.

    5. Journal your emotions: Write down your feelings and thoughts in a journal. This can be cathartic and provide you with insights into your emotional journey.

    6. Avoid romanticizing the past: Remind yourself of the reasons the relationship ended. It's easy to idealize the past, but focusing on the negative aspects can help you see the breakup more clearly.

    7. Seek professional help if needed: Sometimes, getting over an ex can be overwhelming and may require professional guidance. Consider seeing a therapist or counselor who can provide valuable support and coping strategies.

    Remember that healing takes time, and it's okay to have setbacks along the way. Be patient and kind to yourself as you work towards moving on and creating a happier future.

