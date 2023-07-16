Here are 7 ways to get over your ex

Allow yourself to grieve: Give yourself permission to feel the pain and sadness after a breakup. Allow yourself to grieve the loss of the relationship, as it's a natural part of the healing process.

Cut off contact: Avoid contacting your ex, at least for a while. This will prevent reopening emotional wounds and give you space to gain clarity and independence.

Focus on self-improvement: Take this time to invest in yourself. Engage in activities that bring you joy, learn new skills, exercise regularly, or pursue a hobby you've always wanted to explore. This will boost your self-esteem and keep you occupied.

Spend time with friends and family: Surround yourself with supportive friends and family who can lift your spirits and offer a listening ear. Socializing can help distract you from negative thoughts and feelings.

Journal your emotions: Write down your feelings and thoughts in a journal. This can be cathartic and provide you with insights into your emotional journey.

Avoid romanticizing the past: Remind yourself of the reasons the relationship ended. It's easy to idealize the past, but focusing on the negative aspects can help you see the breakup more clearly.