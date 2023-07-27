Here are 7 quirky Bengali terms for new learners
If you are new to the language or are willing to learn it, here are seven colloquial terms commonly used in Bengali. They are easy to remember and you can memorise them fast.
For the convenience of new learners, we have just pointed out seven easy and most-used terms. Remember, there are lots more to be added.
- "Bhalo" (ভালো): This term means "good" or "well" in Bengali and is used to describe something positive or favorable.
- "Kemon achho?" (কেমন আছো?): This is a common greeting that translates to "How are you?" in English. It's used when asking someone about their well-being.
- "Mach-bhat" (মাছ-ভাত): This term refers to a traditional Bengali meal consisting of fish curry (macher jhol) and rice (bhat).
- "Adda" (আড্ডা): This term represents a casual gathering or chit-chat among friends or acquaintances, often accompanied by snacks and tea.
- "Jugaad" (জুগাড়): This word refers to a resourceful or innovative way of getting things done, often through unconventional means.
- "Boka" (বোকা): This term is used to describe someone as "foolish" or "silly" in a lighthearted manner.
- "Chhoto bela" (ছোট বেলা): Literally meaning "small time," this term is used to refer to one's childhood or early days of life.
