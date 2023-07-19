Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 7 effective ways by which you can prevent risk of diabetes

    Preventing or reducing the risk of diabetes involves making positive lifestyle choices that promote overall health and well-being. Here are seven ways you can avoid contracting diabetes:

    Here are 7 effective ways by which you can prevent risk of diabetes
    Diabetes is a chronic medical condition that affects how your body processes glucose, the primary source of energy for cells. When you eat food, your body breaks down carbohydrates into glucose, which is then transported through the bloodstream to your cells with the help of insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas. Here are a few steps you can adopt to not contract diabetes.

    Maintain a Healthy Diet: Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit the intake of processed foods, sugary snacks, and sugary beverages, as they can contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance.

    Exercise Regularly: Engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, jogging, cycling, or any other form of exercise that you enjoy. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week.

    Achieve and Maintain a Healthy Weight: Being overweight or obese significantly increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. If you are overweight, even losing a small amount of weight can have a positive impact on your risk of diabetes.

    Avoid Sedentary Lifestyle: Limit prolonged periods of sitting or inactivity. Incorporate more movement into your daily routine, such as taking short breaks to stand or stretch while working or watching TV.

    Monitor Blood Pressure and Cholesterol: High blood pressure and cholesterol levels are risk factors for diabetes. Regularly check and manage these values through a healthy diet, exercise, and, if necessary, with the help of your healthcare provider.

    Limit Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol intake can contribute to weight gain and increase the risk of developing diabetes. If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation.

    Quit Smoking: Smoking is associated with an increased risk of diabetes, along with numerous other health problems. Quitting smoking can significantly improve your overall health and reduce the risk of various diseases.

    Additionally, regular health check-ups and screenings are essential to monitor your health and detect any potential issues early on. If you have a family history of diabetes or other risk factors, it's crucial to be proactive about preventive measures and consult with your healthcare provider for personalized guidance.

