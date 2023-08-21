Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are 6 methods to follow for keeping your room tidy ALWAYS

    You can have a consistently clean room without draining yourself to clean it. From setting routines to embracing minimalism, explore practical tips that will help you create a clutter-free and serene living environment.

    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 8:10 PM IST

    Maintaining a clean and organized room doesn't have to be an overwhelming task. With the right strategies and a bit of consistency, you can enjoy a clutter-free and inviting living space. Remember that achieving a clean room is a gradual process. Incorporate these tips into your routine one step at a time to make them sustainable habits. As you consistently implement these strategies, you'll find that maintaining a clean room becomes second nature and enhances the quality of your living space. Here's a  guide to help you achieve a clean room always:

    1. Establish a Daily Routine

    Start your day with a few minutes of tidying up. Make your bed, put away clothes, and clear any visible clutter. This simple routine sets a positive tone and prevents messes from accumulating.

    2. Declutter Regularly

    Dedicate time each week to decluttering. Go through your belongings and identify items you no longer need or use. Donate or discard these items to free up space and prevent clutter build-up.

    3. Create Designated Spaces

    Assign a specific place for each item in your room. Whether it's a shelf, a drawer, or a container, having designated spaces ensures items are easily accessible and clutter-free.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by The Neat Flip (@theneatflip)

    4. Embrace Minimalism

    Simplify your room by adopting a minimalist mindset. Keep only items that serve a purpose or bring you joy. Minimalism reduces the likelihood of clutter and creates a serene atmosphere.

    ALSO READ: Dreamcatchers: Enhance your bedroom with alluring handmade willow hoop

    5. Invest in Smart Storage Solutions

    Maximize your space with clever storage solutions. Use under-bed storage, hanging organizers, and shelves to keep items organized and out of sight, maintaining a clean and open room.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ^DIY💄^ (@diyhow2_)

    6. Practice Mindful Consumption

    Before acquiring new items, consider their purpose and whether they truly add value to your space. Mindful consumption helps prevent unnecessary clutter from entering your room.

    ALSO READ: Use these 6 colours to make your kids' study motivating, cheerful

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 8:10 PM IST
