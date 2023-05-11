Here are 5 best biriyani joints to check out if you're in Kolkata

The Kolkata biryani is a complete dinner in and of itself, unlike other Indian biryanis that are typically paired with salan or raita. The best restaurants serving Kolkata biryani in the city—both the well-known spots and the lesser-known gems—will be discussed in this article.

After careful deliberation, we present seven legendary locations well-known for serving you the Calcutta special biriyani. Take a look at the list.

Shiraz Golden Restaurant: It is among the oldest biryani joints in Kolkata and the best-known. Their biryani is quite tender. Their biryani, mutton pasinda and mutton chaap are arguably one of the best cuisine combinations you will have in Kolkata. With multiple outlets in the city, visit any of them to dig into the sinful world of eggs, meat and potato.

Aminia: Ask any native in Kolkata to name their top three biryani restaurants, and Aminia will be on every single person's list. The aura of their biryani is as said. Established in 1929, their meat, rice, egg and potato are always well-cooked and have the correct combination of aromas and spices. Pair it with the excellent Rezala or their Mutton Pasinda Kebab. The restaurant has branches in various parts of the city, including Barrackpore, Rajarhat, Golpark and more.

ALSO READ: 'Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra meri saasu': Style icon Urfi Javed takes sly dig at BJP leader

Arsalan: Arsalan, which opened in 2002, is by no means the city's first biryani restaurant, but it is by far the most well-known for a good reason. The original store in Park Circus still maintains serpentine lineups, come weather, sleet or shine. Their Chicken and Mutton Biryanis are the best-rated in the city and have thousands and thousands of reviews. Mutton Chaap, Egg Roll, Paneer Butter Masala, Murgh Makhani, Murgh Tikka Butter Masala, Chicken Chaap, and Firni are a few of their other renowned dishes.

Dada Boudi Biryani: They gained popularity since the meat would be huge pieces—about 180-200gm. The potatoes are tender, absorbing all the tastes from the rice and pork and becoming this umami-laden, buttery, meaty blob you want to tear into pieces and eat with the rice. People from all over the city travel to Barrackpore to sample our best-selling biryani, which first began as a hidden gem.

Zam Zam: The best thing about their biryani is that despite being packed with flavour, you'll always feel energized by them. You may have yet to be aware that they are one of the few locations in Kolkata that serve beef bhuna and beef biryani. This Mughlai restaurant is becoming increasingly well-known, and you can also try Mutton Rezala and Chicken Malai Kebab there.

ALSO READ: Style icon Urfi Javed gives clarification on her controversial 'Ranbir bhaad me jaye' remark