Here are 10 career choices you can opt for now

Data Scientist: With the rise of big data, data scientists analyze and interpret complex data to provide insights and make informed business decisions.

User Experience (UX) Designer: UX designers focus on creating seamless and user-friendly digital experiences by conducting research, designing interfaces, and optimizing user interactions.

Virtual Reality (VR) Developer: VR developers design and develop virtual reality experiences and applications for various industries such as gaming, entertainment, education, and healthcare.

Sustainable Energy Engineer: As the world shifts towards renewable energy sources, sustainable energy engineers work on developing and implementing clean energy solutions, such as solar and wind power systems.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Ethicist: AI ethicists address the ethical implications of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, ensuring they are used responsibly and fairly.

Drone Operator: Drone operators operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for a range of purposes, including aerial photography, surveying, mapping, and inspections.

Content Creator/Influencer: With the rise of social media platforms, content creators and influencers produce engaging content in various formats like videos, blogs, and social media posts to attract and engage an audience.

Genetic Counselor: Genetic counselors provide support and guidance to individuals and families considering genetic testing or dealing with genetic conditions, helping them make informed decisions about their health.

Blockchain Developer: Blockchain developers specialize in creating and implementing decentralized digital systems using blockchain technology, which has applications in finance, supply chain, healthcare, and more.