Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heart attack: Dizziness to Fatigue-5 alarming signs you should never overlook

    Heart disease is still the top cause of mortality for both men and women worldwide. Detecting the symptoms of a heart attack and obtaining treatment as soon as possible might be the difference between life and death.

    Heart attack: Dizziness to Fatigue-5 alarming signs you should never overlook RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Heart disease is still the top cause of mortality for both men and women worldwide. Heart attack symptoms include chest tightness and upper body discomfort, but they can be misinterpreted for other conditions (like nausea, heartburn, and fatigue). 

    Detecting the symptoms of a heart attack and obtaining treatment as soon as possible might be the difference between life and death. These are some indications of a heart attack that should not be ignored.

    Also Read: 4 fruits that help boost your immune system

    Fatigue
    You may have heart disease when you are quickly weary or exhausted and experience shortness of breath with little exercise.

    Chest Pain
    Severe chest pain, heaviness, or burning that radiates to the jaws/left arm and becomes more unpleasant with time might signal a developing heart attack. See a doctor right away.

    Swelling leg
    If you have shortness of breath when walking or ascending stairs, or if you observe swelling in your leg, you may have valvular heart disease or weak heart muscles.

    Discomfort in body
    A heart attack, in addition to damaging your heart, can trigger symptoms throughout your body, making it difficult to diagnose. You may feel pain or discomfort in your arm, back, neck, or jaw. The symptoms of a heart attack might differ from person to person.

    Also Read: Nowruz: 10 dishes you can relish with friends on Parsi New Year

    Dizziness
    You may feel dizzy if you don't drink enough water, miss lunch, or get up too soon. You may be at risk of a heart attack if you suffer dizziness or lightheadedness combined with chest discomfort and shortness of breath because your blood volume has reduced and your blood pressure has fallen.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for March 24 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 24 2023 Aquarius Sagittarius Libra Leo Capricorn Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 24, 2023: Good day for Aquarius; be cautious Sagittarius, Libra

    15 must-have dishes during iftar amid Ramadan

    15 must-have dishes during iftar amid Ramadan

    Daily Horoscope for March 23 2023 Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Leo Libra Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 23, 2023: Good day for Pisces, Scorpio; difficult day for Sagittarius

    Numerology Prediction for March 23 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for March 24 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 24, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for March 24 2023 Aquarius Sagittarius Libra Leo Capricorn Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 24, 2023: Good day for Aquarius; be cautious Sagittarius, Libra

    Vladimir Putin's 'shadow army chief' pre-empts 'large-scale attack' Ukraine offensive

    Vladimir Putin's 'shadow army chief' pre-empts 'large-scale attack' Ukraine offensive

    Kerala Minister makes surpise visit at PWD office; does not find staff on seat even at 11 am ANR

    Kerala: Minister makes surpise visit to PWD office; does not find staff on seat even at 11 am (WATCH)

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Tests link activated at comedk.org/mock-test, Exam to begin on May 28; know how to appear - adt

    COMEDK UGET 2023 Mock Tests link activated at comedk.org/mock-test; Exam to begin on May 28

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon