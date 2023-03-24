Heart attack: Dizziness to Fatigue-5 alarming signs you should never overlook

Heart disease is still the top cause of mortality for both men and women worldwide. Detecting the symptoms of a heart attack and obtaining treatment as soon as possible might be the difference between life and death.

Detecting the symptoms of a heart attack and obtaining treatment as soon as possible might be the difference between life and death. These are some indications of a heart attack that should not be ignored.

Fatigue

You may have heart disease when you are quickly weary or exhausted and experience shortness of breath with little exercise.

Chest Pain

Severe chest pain, heaviness, or burning that radiates to the jaws/left arm and becomes more unpleasant with time might signal a developing heart attack. See a doctor right away.

Swelling leg

If you have shortness of breath when walking or ascending stairs, or if you observe swelling in your leg, you may have valvular heart disease or weak heart muscles.

Discomfort in body

A heart attack, in addition to damaging your heart, can trigger symptoms throughout your body, making it difficult to diagnose. You may feel pain or discomfort in your arm, back, neck, or jaw. The symptoms of a heart attack might differ from person to person.

Dizziness

You may feel dizzy if you don't drink enough water, miss lunch, or get up too soon. You may be at risk of a heart attack if you suffer dizziness or lightheadedness combined with chest discomfort and shortness of breath because your blood volume has reduced and your blood pressure has fallen.