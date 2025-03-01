Drinking Water After Fruits? Know how this Combination Could Harm Your Digestive Health

If you have a habit of drinking water after you eat fruits, you must read this. Do not make the mistake of drinking water immediately after eating fruits; you will be easily prone to these health issues.

Drinking water is a good habit, and so is having fruits. You need to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day; for that, you need to drink plenty of water. You also need many antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients for your body to function properly. So, having fruits is also a healthy habit. But if you are drinking water immediately after eating fruits, this can be a problem.

Effects of Drinking Water with Fruits:

Drinking water immediately after eating fruits can be harmful for health. This is because fruits are rich in natural sugar (fructose) and fiber, which can affect the digestive process.

Fruits are considered extremely beneficial for overall health, as they contain almost all the nutrients required by the body in abundance. This is the reason why consumption of fruits not only prevents diseases but also promotes overall health. According to health experts, fruits must be made a part of your daily diet. It is beneficial to include different colors and seasonal fruits in the food plate for balanced nutrition. It also helps in increasing the immunity of the body.

Maximum benefits can be obtained from fruits only when they are consumed at the right time. Eating fruits at the right time gives the body better absorption of nutrients, which has a positive effect on health. Therefore, if you want to take full advantage of fruits, it is important to take care of the right methods and timing of including them in your diet.

Disadvantages of drinking water after eating fruits:

Interference in the digestive process: The fiber and natural sugars present in the fruit take some time to digest. If water is drunk immediately, digestion may slow down, and heaviness may be felt in the stomach.

Acidity and gas problem: Drinking water can disturb the pH balance of the stomach, which can cause acidity and gas problems. Especially drinking water after citrus fruits (such as oranges and pineapples) can cause this problem more.

Risk of stomach infection: Some fruits contain natural enzymes, which help in digestion. Drinking water dilutes these enzymes, and food is not digested properly, which can lead to stomach infection and indigestion.

Bloating and discomfort: Drinking water immediately after eating fruits can cause bloating and heaviness. This problem is especially more with fruits with high water content, like watermelon, cucumber, and papaya.

When should one drink water?

It is better to drink water at least 30-40 minutes after fruits.

If you are very thirsty, then lukewarm water or one or two sips of water can be taken.

Worst fruit and water combinations:

Watermelon and melon—a combination of these with water—can cause acidity and gas.

Orange, lemon, and pineapple—drinking water with sour fruits can cause acid formation in the stomach.

Cucumber and gherkin—they already contain a lot of water, so drinking water immediately can affect digestion.

If you want to get the full nutrition of fruits and want to avoid stomach problems, then avoid drinking water immediately after fruits and keep a gap of at least half an hour.

