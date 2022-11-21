Healthy and low calorie ragi recipes you can try out

Ragi is known as the wonder millet grain, which has incredible health benefits as it contains minerals, fibre and amino acids. Here are some low-calorie and healthy ragi recipes that you must try.

Ragi also referred to as red millet or finger millet, is a wonder millet grain. These rounded tiny grains, reddish in colour, are popular in India's states, such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. However, the once-popular cereal has completely vanished from most people's diets. Given finger millet's nutritional and therapeutic benefits for the human body, Its importance is doubled because it is a very adaptable crop that can get suited to the climatic conditions of India. Ragi has many health advantages and is a beautiful option for people with diabetes because it contains minerals, fibre and amino acids. Additionally, compared to regular grains such as rice, wheat, and corn, it has more polyphenols, which lower blood sugar.

Ragi dosa

Ingredients:

Ragi - 100 ml

Urad Dal - 50 gms

Idli Rice - 100 gms

Water

Rock salt

Oil

Method: Soak ragi grains, rice and urad dal separately for about 3 hours. Once it is soaked, grind the urad dal to a smooth batter and transfer it to a bowl. Next, grind rice and ragi to a soft and delicate batter and add it to the urad dal batter. Add some salt and mix it well. Let the batter ferment for 8 hours. Once the batter is fermented, it is read dosas. Add a ladle of batter to the tawa and spread the batter thin. Add some oil and cook both sides of the dosa by flipping it.

Ragi Ladoo

Ingredients:

Ragi Flour - 1 Cup

A Few Cashew Nuts

Water - 1/2 Cup

Jaggery - 150 Gms

Cardamom Powder

Ghee

Method: Heat a pan with ghee and ragi flour and roast it for about 5 mins on low flame. Keep this aside. Heat a pan with ghee, roast the cashew nuts, and keep them aside. Heat a pot with water, add some jaggery, and stir until it melts. Strain the jaggery syrup and let it cool down. In a bowl, take the ragi flour, add the roasted cardamom powder, cashew nuts, jaggery syrup, and ghee and mix everything well. Take a portion of the mixture and make them into small balls. Healthy and tasty Ragi Ladoos are ready. You can store this in an air-tight container for up to 2 days in the refrigerator.

Ragi kheer

Ingredients:

Sprouted Ragi Powder - 4 tbsp

Dates Powder - 2 tbsp

Dry fruits powder - 1 tsp

Ghee - 1 tbsp

Hot water -2 cups

Method: Heat some ghee in a pan. Add Ragi powder and saute for about 3-5 minutes until a pleasant aroma comes. Add some hot water little by little and mix well without any lumps. Let it cook for about 5 minutes on low flame. Add Dry fruits powder and dates powder. Mix well and cook it for 2-3 minutes. Garnish with saffron and serve warm.

