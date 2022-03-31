Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Dementia has an impact on a person’s daily life. Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s father, Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with dementia. Here is a lowdown on its symptoms, types, and diagnosis.

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 6:23 PM IST

    Veteran actor and father of Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with dementia. His diagnosis has once again brought the focus on dementia – a general term that is used to describe a person’s inability to remember. While you may have heard a thing or two about dementia, here is a complete lowdown on it which explains its causes, symptoms, types and cure.

    What is dementia? To put it into simple words, dementia is a term that is used to describe a person’s inability in remembering things, his thinking capacity – basically, it is the loss of cognitive functioning. Dementia can have such an impact that it may begin to interfere with a person’s day to day life and activities. There have been cases wherein some people with dementia had difficulty controlling their emotions which led to a personality change within them.

    ALSO READ: Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    It may vary from person to person in sense of the severity of it. Alzheimer’s is also a type of dementia. Some may have mild dementia while others may have a severe one. In a milder stage, dementia may have a little bit of impact on a person’s daily life. However, in later stages when it gets severe, an individual may completely have to rely on others for even basic activities.

    Is dementia a normal part of ageing? Although dementia is found to be common among those who are growing old and are 85 years and above in age, it cannot be said that dementia is a part of growing old. Several people who lived beyond the age of 90, did not have any signs of dementia.

    Its signs and symptoms: The symptoms may completely vary from person to person. It may also depend on the type of dementia one may have. However, some of the symptoms may include: 

    •    Memory loss, confusion and poor judgement.
    •    Difficulty in speaking, expressing thoughts and understanding, or writing and reading.
    •    Forgetting directions of a familiar neighbourhood.
    •    Taking longer than usual to complete day-to-day tasks.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor says Saif Alia Khan had had kid every decade; warns him of baby at 60

    What causes it? Similar to the symptoms, the causes of dementia can also vary from person to person. In some cases, the causes are related to the brain whereas in most cases the underlying causes have reportedly remained unknown. 

    The five most common types of dementia: 

    •    Alzheimer’s disease
    •    Frontotemporal dementia
    •    Lewy body dementia
    •    Vascular dementia
    •    Mixed dementia

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 6:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert RBA

    Bruce Willis diagnosed with Aphasia; what are the causes and symptoms? Know from expert

    Ugadi 2022: Know the significance, history and celebration of this Hindu festival - adt

    Ugadi 2022: Know the significance, history and celebration of this Hindu festival

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month? RBA

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month?

    Want Shah Rukh Khan like abs Add this to your diet drb

    Want Shah Rukh Khan-like abs? Add this to your diet

    What is Alopecia Areata the hair loss disorder Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from drb

    What’s Alopecia Areata, the hair loss disorder Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith suffering from?

    Recent Stories

    Watch Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears-tgy

    Watch: Toddler battling leukaemia fulfils his wish; his reaction will leave you in tears

    Withdraw no confidence motion will dissolve Parliament Pakistan PM tells Opposition gcw

    Withdraw no-confidence motion, will dissolve Parliament: Pakistan PM tells Opposition

    Karnataka two school textbook debate over Tipu Sultan Legacy

    Two 'textbook' arguments over Tipu Sultan's legacy

    Speeding SUV runs over a pedestrian in New Delhi; watch the Horrific video - gps

    Speeding SUV runs over a pedestrian in New Delhi; watch the Horrific video

    Sushant Singh Rajput to Chris Rock to Bipasha Basu: Meet celebrities who got slapped in public RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput to Chris Rock to Bipasha Basu: Meet celebrities who got slapped in public

    Recent Videos

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon