All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

Dementia has an impact on a person's daily life.

Veteran actor and father of Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with dementia. His diagnosis has once again brought the focus on dementia – a general term that is used to describe a person’s inability to remember. While you may have heard a thing or two about dementia, here is a complete lowdown on it which explains its causes, symptoms, types and cure.

What is dementia? To put it into simple words, dementia is a term that is used to describe a person’s inability in remembering things, his thinking capacity – basically, it is the loss of cognitive functioning. Dementia can have such an impact that it may begin to interfere with a person’s day to day life and activities. There have been cases wherein some people with dementia had difficulty controlling their emotions which led to a personality change within them.

It may vary from person to person in sense of the severity of it. Alzheimer’s is also a type of dementia. Some may have mild dementia while others may have a severe one. In a milder stage, dementia may have a little bit of impact on a person’s daily life. However, in later stages when it gets severe, an individual may completely have to rely on others for even basic activities.

Is dementia a normal part of ageing? Although dementia is found to be common among those who are growing old and are 85 years and above in age, it cannot be said that dementia is a part of growing old. Several people who lived beyond the age of 90, did not have any signs of dementia.

Its signs and symptoms: The symptoms may completely vary from person to person. It may also depend on the type of dementia one may have. However, some of the symptoms may include:

• Memory loss, confusion and poor judgement.

• Difficulty in speaking, expressing thoughts and understanding, or writing and reading.

• Forgetting directions of a familiar neighbourhood.

• Taking longer than usual to complete day-to-day tasks.

What causes it? Similar to the symptoms, the causes of dementia can also vary from person to person. In some cases, the causes are related to the brain whereas in most cases the underlying causes have reportedly remained unknown.

The five most common types of dementia:

• Alzheimer’s disease

• Frontotemporal dementia

• Lewy body dementia

• Vascular dementia

• Mixed dementia