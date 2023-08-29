Happy Onam wishes 2023: Inspirational quotes, images, Instagram captions and Whatsapp/Facebook Status

Happy Onam 2023 wishes: Here are some beautiful images, social media captions and quotes you can send to family, friends, coworkers, siblings, and other loved ones. This year, the Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam celebration, commonly known as the auspicious festival of Onam, started on August 20 and will finish on August 31.

Onam is a vibrant and culturally rich festival celebrated with much pomp and excitement by the Malayali population in Kerala. The event commemorates the beginning of the Malayalam year, known as Kolla Varsham. Onam is celebrated in the month of Chingam, which occurs in August or September in the Gregorian calendar. The religious ceremonies honoured Vamana, Lord Vishnu's incarnation, as well as King Mahabali's homecoming.

When is Onam 2023? Starting and ending dates for Onam 2023

In 2023, Onam will begin on Sunday, August 20th, and end on Tuesday, August 29th, in Thiruvonam. The Thiruvonam is the most important day of the festival because it is believed that on this day, the legendary King Mahabali, son of Veerochana and grandson of Prahlad, comes to Kerala from the underworld to see his people.

Also Read: Onam 2023: Know more about the tradition of Onavillu



Onam 2023: Inspirational Quotes for social media

- "Wishing you a grand Onam feast that's as bountiful as your blessings."

- "May King Mahabali bless you with a season of abundance and success."

- "Let the melody of Onam fill your days with harmony and your nights with peace."

- "On this Onam, may your heart be as light as a flower and as bright as the sun."

- "Sending you warm Onam wishes to cherish the beauty of traditions and the joy of family."

- "May the spirit of Onam illuminate your path towards goodness and prosperity."

- "Wishing you a onasadya filled with flavors of love and moments of togetherness."

- "As the snake boat races through the waters, may your life race towards happiness and fulfillment. Happy Onam!"

- "Onam teaches us that unity is strength. Let's come together to celebrate our diversity and spread happiness."

- "Like the flowers that bloom during Onam, may your life be a garden of prosperity and joy."

- "The festival of Onam reminds us that happiness is not found in abundance but in the simple moments shared with loved ones."

- "Let the spirit of Onam fill your heart with compassion, love, and gratitude. Embrace the goodness around you."

- "Just as the traditional Onam meal brings different flavors together, may your life be a blend of happiness, success, and harmony."

- "Wishing you an Onam filled with joy, togetherness, and the sweet aroma of memories."

- "May the spirit of Onam bring happiness and prosperity to your home."

- "Onam is a time to celebrate the harvest of love and unity. Happy Onam!"

- "As the vibrant pookalams adorn the floors, may your life be adorned with colors of happiness."

- "Onam is not just a festival; it's a feeling of belonging and love."

- "May the Onam festival fill your heart with gratitude and your home with laughter."

- "Onam is a reminder that the essence of life lies in sharing and caring."

Also Read: Happy Onam 2023 Wishes: Images, messages and greetings for family and friends

Onam 2023: Lovely Instagram captions

- 🌼 Wishing you a joyous and prosperous Onam! May this festival fill your life with happiness and harmony. 🌾🌈 #HappyOnam

- 🌸 May the spirit of Onam bring togetherness and love to your family. Happy Onam to all! 🌼🕊️ #OnamGreetings

- 🍛 On this Onam, let's relish the traditional delicacies and cherish the moments of togetherness. Happy Onam! 🥭🥘 #FestiveFeasting

- 🌼 May the fragrance of flowers and the melody of laughter fill your home this Onam. Have a wonderful celebration! 🌺🎶 #OnamJoy

Onam 2023: Lovely Facebook Posts

- "Feasting like there's no tomorrow – that's the Onam way! 🍛🎉 #OnamFeasting #FoodieDelight"

- "In the heart of traditions and the aroma of delicious Sadya. Happy Onam 2023! 🥘🌼 #OnamTradition #SadyaTime"

- "Pookalam, smiles, and blessings galore – celebrating Onam with joy! 🌈🌼 #BlessingsOverflowing #OnamJoy"

- "May this Onam fill your life with prosperity, joy, and endless memories. 🎊🥭 #ProsperityAhead #Onam2023"

- 🌾 As the festive fervor of Onam engulfs us, let's remember the values of unity and compassion it stands for. Happy Onam! 🕊️🌈 #HarmonyInDiversity

- 🌸 Wishing you a bountiful harvest of happiness and success on this auspicious occasion of Onam. 🌽🍀 #ProsperousOnam

- 🍛 May the colors and traditions of Onam paint your life with immense joy and prosperity. Have a beautiful celebration! 🌈🎨 #OnamVibes

- 🌼 Let's decorate our hearts with the flowers of love and gratitude this Onam season. Sending warm wishes to all! 🌻❤️ #HeartfeltOnam

- 🌾 May the spirit of Onam inspire us to share and care for one another, fostering a sense of unity and compassion. 🕊️🤝 #OnamSpirit

- 🌸 On this Onam, let's create cherished memories with our loved ones and strengthen the bonds of family and friendship. 🥰🏡 #MemorableOnam

- 🍛 As the boat races and festivities unfold, may your life be filled with moments of joy and laughter. Happy Onam! 🚣‍♂️😄 #BoatRaceFun

- 🌼 Embrace the rich culture and traditions of Kerala as we celebrate the beautiful festival of Onam. Wishing you all happiness! 🌴🌞 #KeralaFestival

- 🌾 May the harvest season of Onam bring an abundance of success and prosperity to your doorstep. Have a blessed celebration! 🌾💰 #HarvestGreetings

- 🌸 Let the spirit of Onam guide us towards a world where love, kindness, and understanding reign. Happy Onam to everyone! 🌍❤️ #OnamBlessings

- 🍛 As the onakkodi drapes you in elegance, may the blessings of Onam adorn your life with happiness and fulfillment. 🌹👗 #OnamBlessings

Onam 2023: WhatsApp Status

- "Harvesting happiness and spreading smiles this Onam season. 🌼🍛 #OnamJoy #FestivalVibes"

- "May the colors of Onam brighten your heart and home. Happy Onam! 🌈🏡 #OnamCelebration #ColorfulTraditions"

- "Embracing tradition, feasting with family – that's the essence of Onam. 🥘👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #FamilyTime #OnamFeast"

- "Wishing you a Pookalam-filled Onam filled with love and laughter. 🌼❤️ #PookalamArt #OnamLove"

- "Onam vibes: Pookalam, Sadya, and lots of laughter! 🥭🍽️ #OnamVibes #FestiveFeast"

- "As the Pookalam blooms, so does the spirit of unity and togetherness. Happy Onam! 🌼🌟 #UnityInDiversity #OnamSpirit"