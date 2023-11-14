Happy Bhai Dooj 2023 Wishes: Messages, greetings, WhatsApp/Facebook status and quotes to share

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Here are some amazing wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, and WhatsApp status to celebrate the Brother-Sister Bond. The Bhai Dooj celebration takes place one day after Diwali.

Happy Bhai Dooj: Hindus commemorate the festival of Bhai Dooj the day after Govardhan Puja. It is related to Raksha Bandhan and celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters. It is also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhai Tika, or Bhai Phonta. It is observed following Narak Chaturdashi and Diwali. In the Hindu Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat calendar, the eighth month of Kartika, Shukla Paksha, is the second lunar day of the light fortnight and the day of the celebration.

This year, on November 14 and 15, two days will be dedicated to celebrating Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brother's protection, health, and well-being while placing tilak on his forehead. Brothers treat their sisters to presents on this special day.

The Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time is from 1:13 PM to 03:32 PM. The Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 02:36 PM on November 14. The tithi will end on November 15 at 1:47 PM.

Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes

Your presence always made me feel safe…you have been my North Star guiding me the right way…Love You Brother!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!

You made the best gift for me from our parents, brother…You little hand and toes made me feel like I got the most adorable and amazing friend for life. Thanks for coming into my life, my little BRO!!! Happy Bhai Dooj to you!!!

Brothers and sisters peas in a pod, bumps on a log, bugs in a rug, birds of a feather, partners in crime, friends forever.

You & I are like Tom & Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Bro!!!

I tie this holy thread on your wrist and pray to God that all your wishes come true. Have a wonderful Bhai Dooj, BRO!

Together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense distance despite…I LOVE YOU BROTHER TILL THE END OF TIME!!! Happy Bhai Dooj!

No matter the cherishable time of childhood had passed, we have grown into adults, much mature with time, BUT we pledge remain together…Stay Blessed Bhai!!!

Dearest brother, thank you for always being there for me, through thick and thin. I am so grateful for your unwavering support and love. Happy Bhai Dooj!

To my amazing brother, you are my best friend, confidant, and protector. I cherish every moment we spend together. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Bhai Dooj 2023: Messages

My dear brother, you are my rock, my anchor, and my source of strength. I am so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Brother, you are the sunshine that brightens my days and the laughter that fills my heart. Thank you for always bringing joy into my life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

To my wonderful brother, you are my partner in crime, my partner in adventure, and my partner in life. I am so glad we have each other. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Brother, you are my inspiration, my role model, and my hero. I look up to you and admire you in every way. Happy Bhai Dooj!

My dear brother, you are my secret keeper, my shoulder to cry on, and my source of comfort. I don’t know what I would do without you. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Brother, you are my best friend, my companion, and my soulmate. I cherish our bond more than words can say. Happy Bhai Dooj!

To my incredible brother, you are my everything. I love you more than words can express. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: WhatsApp/Facebook status and quotes

The memories of our silly flights, craziness, and fun may fade away with time, but the love we share will only grow with time. Happy Bhai Dooj! Bhai Dooj is just an excuse, I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking for you. Happy Bhai Dooj! Who needs superheroes when you have a brother. Happy Bhai Dooj! May this Bhai Dooj add sweetness to your life and bring you endless joy, my sister. Best wishes for Bhai Dooj. My brother, you are more of a friend than a sibling to me. You stand by me when I feel lonely and always cheer me up when I am down. Thank you for being there, dear brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj bring immense happiness and success to your life, brother. I wish you a Happy Bhai Dooj! I am grateful to have a wonderful sibling like you. Wishing you lots of happiness, success, and good health. Happy Bhai Dooj! May this day strengthen our bond more than ever and brings joy and prosperity to your life. Happy Bhai Dooj! I wish you infinite happiness and success in life. Make your life prosperous and bright! Have a memorable Bhai Dooj! A very Happy Bhai Dooj to the person who annoys me the most, yet the one who I love the most. I wouldn't have been the person I am today had you not had my back. This Bhai Dooj tells you I love you to the moon and back. You can share your pain, you can share your fears, and you can always share your happiness with me. Thanks for being a very understanding brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!